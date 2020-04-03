Bayern Munich Hand Hansi Flick Three-Year Deal

Hansi Flick has signed a three-year contract as Bayern Munich's head coach, the Bundesliga champions confirmed on Friday. (More Football News)

Flick took over from Niko Kovac in November in an initial interim role, before being appointed head coach on a full-time basis until the end of the season.

Having appeared in danger of failing to mount a title challenge under Kovac, Flick has since restored the winning habit, returning Bayern to the top of the Bundesliga.

Prior to the forced hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bayern had gone four points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the summit, crushed Chelsea away in their Champions League last-16 first leg and booked a place in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals.

Club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Bayern's website: "FC Bayern is very happy with Hansi Flick's work. The team has developed very well under him and plays attractive football, which is also reflected in the results.

"We are the only German club that is still represented in all three competitions. I also like the way he leads the team, his human qualities are convincing, his empathy speaks for him.

"FC Bayern trusts Hansi Flick and we are convinced that we will continue to achieve our goals with him in the future."