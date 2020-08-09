Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea (7-1 Agg): Robert Lewandowski Stars In Routine Champions League Win

Robert Lewandowski maintained his impressive scoring streak as Bayern Munich beat Chelsea 4-1 at the Allianz Arena to seal a 7-1 aggregate victory in their Champions League last-16 tie.

(More Football News)

Bayern took a 3-0 lead into Saturday's second leg after a thumping win in February's reverse fixture and completed the job in style to set up a quarter-final with Barcelona in Lisbon on Friday.

Lewandowski opened the scoring from the penalty spot and rounded things off late on with his 53rd goal of the season after setting up Ivan Perisic and substitute Corentin Tolisso.

Tammy Abraham had pulled one back for Chelsea but treble-chasing Bayern - who lost Jerome Boateng to an apparent knee injury - became the first side ever to put seven past the Blues in a two-legged European tie.

Lewandowski in #CFCFCB

1-0 Assist

2-0 Assist

3-0 Goal



Lewandowski in #FCBCFC

1-0 Goal

2-0 Assist

3-1 Assist

4-1 Goal @lewy_official taking the Michael pic.twitter.com/UIITCKLjD6 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 8, 2020

Without a number of first-team players through injury and suspension, Chelsea's task was made even tougher when Lewandowski tucked in a penalty he won after being felled by Willy Caballero - a VAR check showing the striker was onside beforehand.

Having brought up his 25th goal in 20 home outings this season, Lewandowski turned provider after Mateo Kovacic was caught in possession by slotting in Perisic to fire past Caballero.

Former Bayern target Callum Hudson-Odoi had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside but Chelsea did have a consolation before half-time - Abraham tapping in from close range after Manuel Neuer parried Emerson Palmieri's low delivery into his path.

Thomas Muller wasted a glorious chance to restore the five-goal aggregate advantage when diverting over from close range, three minutes before Boateng hobbled off injured.

But Chelsea, on their first visit to this ground since their famous final triumph in 2012, conceded twice more in the final 14 minutes - Lewandowski crossing for Tolisso to volley past Caballero, before rounding off the rout with a powerful header.





What does it mean? All-star clash in Lisbon

Bayern are only the second side in Champions League history to win their opening eight games of a campaign, scoring 31 goals and conceding just six during that run.

The previous team to achieve that was Barcelona, who now await the Bavarian giants in a huge match at the Estadio da Luz next week after overcoming Napoli 4-2 on aggregate.

Lewandowski scoring streak goes on

This elongated campaign has been Lewandowski's best yet in front of goal and he now has 53 in all competitions - the most of any player in Europe's top five leagues - with 13 of those coming in just eight Champions League appearances. He also showed there is more to his game than just scoring goals by laying on assists for Tolisso and Perisic, meaning he played a direct part in all seven of Bayern's goals in the one-sided tie.

Four more shipped in record loss for Chelsea

This match only confirmed what Frank Lampard already knew: Chelsea's defensive record is simply not good enough. Caballero brought down Lewandowski for Bayern's opener, Kovacic was caught in possession for the second goal, Tolisso was left unmarked for the third and, as impressive as his header was, Lewandowski was again given far too much space to convert the fourth.

Key Opta Facts

7 - Robert Lewandowski was involved in all seven of Bayern Munich's goals against Chelsea in the Champions League this season (3 goals, 4 assists). He was the first player to register 3+ goals and assists against an opponent in a season since Luis Figo in 2004/05 vs Roma. Heaven. pic.twitter.com/6YnMObD34i — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 8, 2020

- Bayern have qualified for their 18th Champions League quarter-final, the joint-most of any team in the competition's history along with Barcelona.

- Chelsea shipped 79 goals in 55 games in all competitions in the 2019-20 season, an average of 1.44 per game, their worst ratio since the 1990-91 campaign (1.64 goals per game conceded).

- Chelsea conceded seven goals in a two-legged European tie for the first time in their entire history; their six-goal margin of defeat on aggregate is the second-worst by an English club in the Champions League, behind only Arsenal's eight-goal aggregate loss also against Bayern in 2016-17 (2-10).

- Lewandowski is only the second Bayern player to score in seven consecutive appearances in major European competition, after Jurgen Klinsmann in 1995-96.

What's next?

Bayern head to Portugal for that one-legged quarter-final with Barcelona, while Chelsea have a five-week break before the 2020-21 Premier League season begins.