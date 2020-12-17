Bayern Munich 2-1 Wolfsburg: Robert Lewandowski Nets Decisive Brace, Passes 250 Bundesliga Goals

Robert Lewandowski scored his 250th Bundesliga goal as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Wolfsburg 2-1 and keep the pressure on Bayer Leverkusen. (More Football News)

Maximilian Philipp had put Wolfsburg ahead at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday with a clinical finish after a mistake by Leroy Sane.

But Lewandowski headed in just before the break to reach the milestone and then added a decisive second early in the second half with a controlled finish.

Visitors Wolfsburg were unbeaten so far this season but saw that record ended as Bayern survived a late onslaught to remain a point behind leaders Leverkusen, 4-0 winners at Cologne.

Wolfsburg took the lead when Sane tried to control in the box rather than clear his lines, allowing Kevin Mbabu to cross for Philipp, who hooked the ball into the net.

Josip Brekalo soon whistled a shot just past the post, which finally sparked Bayern into life as Lewandowski saw a close-range effort kept out by a superb last-ditch block from Maxence Lacroix before Serge Gnabry headed over from a good position.

Wolfsburg maintained a threat of their own and almost had a spectacular second after 29 minutes when Philipp's volley was deflected into the side-netting.

But Bayern levelled on the stroke of half-time as Kingsley Coman curled the ball into the box for Lewandowski, left unmarked to head past Koen Casteels for his landmark goal.

The Bayern man had his second early in the second half when Lacroix slipped as he tried to clear Jerome Boateng's long pass, setting Lewandowski clear to arrow the ball into the corner of the net.

Philipp continued to be the focus of Wolfsburg's attacking play and saw an unconventional volleyed effort go wide from just outside the box.

And Bayern were indebted to a pair of brilliant late saves from Manuel Neuer as he expertly tipped over a shot from Bartosz Bialek and then parried a blast from the same man from the corner that followed.





What does it mean? Gritty Bayern back on track

Bayern had drawn their previous two games and needed a scrappy victory to reignite their Bundesliga campaign, with Wolfsburg duly obliging once again as accommodating opponents.

Wolfsburg have won none of their 24 Bundesliga away games at Bayern (drawn two, lost 22). In the history of the competition, no side has ever played as often at one opponent without tasting victory.

The home side fell behind in a sixth consecutive league match but showed their fighting spirit to stay hot on Leverkusen's heels.

Lewandowski hungry like a wolf

Polish striker Lewandowski is only the third player in Bundesliga history to reach the 250 goals after Gerd Muller (365) and Klaus Fischer (268), though he is the first non-German to achieve the feat.

He also clearly relishes games against Wolfsburg, having now scored 23 goals in 20 Bundesliga meetings – more than against any other club.

Weghorst fails to make his mark

Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst had scored in five consecutive Bundesliga games before this encounter and would have equalled the club record of six had he netted against Bayern.

However, it was a disappointing game for the striker as he failed to register a single shot on target with just three touches inside the penalty area.

Key Opta Facts

- Bayern are unbeaten against Wolfsburg in their 28 home games against them (26W 2D).

- Neuer celebrated his 200th win for Bayern in the Bundesliga in his 261th game, beating Thomas Muller's prior record of 200 wins after 275 Bundesliga games.

- Bayern have won 12 points from losing positions this season, the most in the Bundesliga.

- The champions have trailed in each of their past six Bundesliga games but have not lost one of them (3W 3D).

What's next?

Bayern are away to leaders Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday, a mouth-watering final fixture before the mid-season break. Wolfsburg host Stuttgart the following day.

