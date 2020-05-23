Basketball Legend Patrick Ewing Hospitalised With COVID-19

Basketball Hall of Famer and Georgetown University coach, Patrick Ewing has announced that he is being treated at a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
"This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly," the 57-year-old said, Xinhua reported.
"I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourself and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I'll be fine and we will all get through this."
A statement released by the university on Friday said Ewing is the only team member who contracted the virus, and he is isolated at a local hospital.
The legendary center forward, who won two Olympic gold medals, helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA championship as a player, and returned to his alma mater in 2017 as head basketball coach.
