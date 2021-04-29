Barcelona Vs Granada, Live Streaming: Lionel Messi, Barca Eye La Liga Top Spot - When And Where To Watch

Barcelona can take over La Liga lead with a win against Granada at the Camp Nou Stadium. A home victory would lift the Catalan club a point above Atletico Madrid, which had led the Spanish league for most of the season but struggled recently. (More Football News)

Diego Simeone's team is coming off a 2-1 loss at Athletic Bilbao. Thursday's match was postponed earlier because of Barcelona's participation in the Copa del Rey Final a few weeks ago.

Barcelona and Granada have met twice this season, with Ronald Koeman's side winning 4-0 in La Liga first-leg and 5-3 in Copa del Rey clash. The Catalans are also looking for their 18th win in 20 La Liga meeting against Granada. Barcelona have a 100% win record in this fixture at home, 24 wins.

And again, Barcelona will start as the overwhelming favourites with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in some form.

Granada coach Diego Martinez, on the other hand, have injury issues with as many as six automatic starters on the sidelines. Rui Silva, Jesus Vallejo, Carlos Neva, Domingos Duarte, Neyder Lozano and Luis Milla are reportedly unavailable.

Check match and telecast details:

Match: La Liga match between Barcelona and Granada

Date: April 29 (Thursday), 2021

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

TV Channel: Not available.

Live Streaming: Facebook Live.

All the kick-off times and broadcasters for the Liga clash at Camp Nou that could send the Catalans back to the top of the Liga table. CHECK HERE.

Likely XIs:

Barcelona : ter Stegen; Mingueza, Pique, Lenglet; Roberto, de Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Griezmann.

Granada: Escandell; Foulquier, Sanchez, Perez, Quini; Gonalons, Herrera; Kenedy, Vico, Machis; Suarez.

