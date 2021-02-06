February 06, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  BAN Vs WI, 1st Test, Lunch: Bangladesh's Lead Over West Indies Swells To 320 runs

BAN Vs WI, 1st Test, Lunch: Bangladesh's Lead Over West Indies Swells To 320 runs

At the break, Bangladesh’s Liton Das was batting on 38 after sharing a 76-run partnership with Mominul in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand.

Agencies 06 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
BAN Vs WI, 1st Test, Lunch: Bangladesh's Lead Over West Indies Swells To 320 runs
Action from Day 4 of the Bangladesh and West Indies first Test match.
Courtesy: Twitter (@windiescricket)
BAN Vs WI, 1st Test, Lunch: Bangladesh's Lead Over West Indies Swells To 320 runs
outlookindia.com
2021-02-06T13:01:09+05:30

Captain Mominul Haque was 83 not out as Bangladesh reached 149-4 at lunch on the fourth day of the first Test against West Indies on Saturday. Day 4 Blog | Cricket News

At the break, Bangladesh’s lead was 320. Liton Das was batting on 38 after sharing a 76-run partnership with Mominul in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand.

Resuming the day on 47-3, offspinner Rahkeem Cornwall struck early for the West Indies, dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim for 18. Mushfiqur reviewed the decision in vain.

With the ball keeping low, Mominul and Liton had to be watchful throughout the session. Mominul, who is nearing his 10th century, struck nine boundaries.

Cornwall was the most successful bowler for West Indies, claiming 3-61.

Bangladesh scored 430 in its first innings before gaining a 171-run lead after dismissing West Indies for 259 runs.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IND Vs ENG: Win Will Be Perfect Way To Round Of Joe Root's 'Special' Test, Says Ben Stokes

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Mominul Haque Chittagong Bangladesh Cricket Board Bangladesh vs West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Bangladesh national cricket team Cricket Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos