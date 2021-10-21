Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh Through To Super 12 With Big Win Over Papua New Guinea

After posting 181/7, Bangladesh dismissed Papua New Guinea for 97 runs in 19.3 to register an 84-run win.

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh Through To Super 12 With Big Win Over Papua New Guinea
Bangladesh players celebrate fall of a Papua New Guinea wicket during their ICC T20 World Cup match. | AP Photo

Trending

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh Through To Super 12 With Big Win Over Papua New Guinea
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T19:39:34+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 7:39 pm

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan decimated minnows Papua New Guinea with a superb all-round performance as Bangladesh qualified for the ‘Super 12s’ of the T20 World Cup with a crushing 84-run victory in Al Amerat, Oman on Thursday.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Bangladesh, with a net run rate of +1.733 and four points in the kitty, ensured a place among the elite teams after a shocking opening game defeat against Scotland.

The 'Tigers' first posted an imposing 181/7, as they rode on skipper Mahmudullah's blazing 50 off 28 balls and Shakib's aggressive 46 off 37 balls.

Shakib then showed why he is Bangladesh's greatest ever cricketer with a brilliant spell of 4/9 in his four-over spell as Papua New Guinea were all-out for 97 in 19.3 overs.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

"Obviously, it was a setback, the first game (vs Scotland), but in the T20 format the team that is better on the day wins. But now the pressure is off and we can play expressively," Shakib, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match', said after the game.

"It's not an easy format to get back into form, but luckily I'm getting more chance to bat up the order. A little tired, I've been playing non-stop cricket for the last five-six months, it's been a long season for me. But hopefully I can pull this tournament off," he sounded confident.

Skipper Mahmudullah, who himself played a captain's knock was happy to see the intent of his players in the last two games which they won convincingly.

"I think it was much-needed. The way that we wanted to play, the intent was there from the batters. Having said that I think the wicket was better in comparison, so the batters did well to get 180," Mahmudullah said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Mahmudullah however feels that Powerplay batting is still a concern for Bangladesh.

"I think the two things we've been concerned about are the first six overs with bat and ball. If we get a good start, we can capitalise, so I think we need to improve on that.

"I've said it before - we're much more skilled hitters than big hitters. So we need to find the bowlers we can take on on that particular day and we need to figure that out and communicate with the others as experienced batters," the skipper said.

Chasing 182, Papua New Guinea was never on-course for a comfortable chase. They lost openers Lega Siaka (5) and skipper Assad Vala (6), cheaply, as they slipped to 13/2.

It was a procession for PNG batters, as Shakib, the wily-old fox, snared two wickets in the 5th over, as Bangladesh was eyeing a massive victory after reducing the opposition to 14/4.

While Shakib scalped another two, he was well complimented by young off-spinner Mahedi Hasan (1/20), as the inexperience of PNG batters came to the fore and they were reduced to 29/7. The lower order did resist the inevitable but by then Bangladesh had booked their Super 12s berth.

Tags

PTI Shakib Al Hasan Oman Cricket Bangladesh national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

La Liga Preview: Barcelona Vs Real Madrid In Super Sunday El Clasico

India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Matthew Hayden Predicts 'Dogfight Conditions' In Dubai

FIFA Rankings: France Up To Number Three, Belgium Still Lead

OMN Vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Oman Lose Early Wickets Against Scotland

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Enters Quarter After Hard-fought Win

Oman vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Get Live Streaming Of OMN vs SCO Match

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Settled India Await Pakistan In Super-12

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup 2021: Absence Of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer In England Squad A 'Shame', Feels Jason Roy

T20 World Cup 2021: Absence Of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer In England Squad A 'Shame', Feels Jason Roy

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh Beat Papua New Guinea, Through To Super 12 - Highlights

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh Beat Papua New Guinea, Through To Super 12 - Highlights

NAM Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland, Namibia Eye Super 12 Berth In Must-Win Game

NAM Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland, Namibia Eye Super 12 Berth In Must-Win Game

Pakistan Cricket Board's 'Scapegoat' Politics Exposed Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Tie

Pakistan Cricket Board's 'Scapegoat' Politics Exposed Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Tie

Read More from Outlook

NCB Seizes Ananya Panday’s Mobile Phone, Laptop After Raid

NCB Seizes Ananya Panday’s Mobile Phone, Laptop After Raid

Outlook Web Bureau / According to reports, the 22-year-old, along with her father Chunkey Panday, visited the agency’s office in Mumbai for questioning.

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Outlook Web Desk / The company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said the company would be able to export 20 to 30 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in November this year.

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

PTI / Infantino made it clear that his organisation — a behemoth in the world of sports — is not solely guided by revenue.

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

Outlook Web Desk / India’s historic 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination landmark is being lauded globally, with WHO appreciating the country’s efforts in combating the pandemic.

Advertisement