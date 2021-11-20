Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
BAN Vs PAK, 1st T20I: Hasan Ali Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct, Bangladesh Fined

Hasan Ali was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel when he gave an inappropriate sendoff to Nurul Hasan. Bangladesh were fined for maintaining slow over-rate.

Hasan Ali admitted the offence and accepted the sanctions. There was no need for formal hearing. | File photo

2021-11-20T14:51:27+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 2:51 pm

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali was on Saturday reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, while Bangladesh were fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining slow over-rate during the first T20 International in Dhaka. (More Cricket News)

BAN vs NZ 2nd T20 LIVE

The incident occurred in the 17th over of Bangladesh’s innings, when Hasan gave an inappropriate sendoff to batsman Nurul Hasan after dismissing him caught behind the wicket.

Hasan was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Hasan, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period,” the ICC said in a statement.

Bangladesh players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining slow over-rate in the match as they were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said.

Hasan and Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sharfudoulla Ibne Shahid and Masudur Rahman, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Tanvir Ahmed levelled the charges. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

