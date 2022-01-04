Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Avishek Dalmiya, Cricket Association Of Bengal President, Tests Positive For COVID-19

As a precautionary measure, Avishek Dalmiya was shifted to the Woodlands Hospital. Last week, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly too was admitted to the same hospital where he was treated for four days after testing positive.

Avishek Dalmiya, Cricket Association Of Bengal President, Tests Positive For COVID-19
Avishek Dalmiya, centre, with the Gnaguly brothers, Sourav in the left and Snehasish. | File Photo

Avishek Dalmiya, Cricket Association Of Bengal President, Tests Positive For COVID-19
2022-01-04
PTI

PTI

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 2:44 pm

Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya was on Tuesday admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. (More Cricket News)

He developed COVID-19 symptoms like fever and his RT-PCR report "has come positive with high viral load", he stated in a Facebook post.

READ: Sports Personalities Who Tested COVID Positive In 2022

"As a precautionary measure, he was shifted to the Woodlands Hospital where he will receive Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy and is currently in a stable condition," an official told PTI.

Last week, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly too was admitted to the same hospital where he was treated for four days after testing positive.

Former Bengal captain Shukla also tests positive

Former Bengal captain Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who is also the current Under-23 coach of the state team, has also tested positive for the virus.

"He has high fever and his test report has come positive and has been advised home isolation," the official said.

As per the health department bulletin on Monday, West Bengal registered 6,078 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the numbers to 16,55,228.

The death toll also went up to 19,794 after 13 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the department said in a bulletin.

The number of active cases now is 20,186.

In the last 24 hours, 31,030 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,14,99,077, the bulletin said.

PTI Avishek Ganguly Sourav Ganguly Kolkata Cricket Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports
