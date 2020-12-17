December 17, 2020
Corona
Australian Open Set For February Start As ATP Announces 2021 Calendar

The Australian Open will now go ahead from February 8-21 following the ATP Tour's announcement on Wednesday

Omnisport 17 December 2020
Novak Djokovic at Australian Open
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-12-17T08:02:46+05:30

The Australian Open will start on February 8 after the ATP Tour confirmed its updated schedule for the first seven weeks of the 2021 season. (More Tennis News)

Uncertainty has surrounded next year's Australian Open due to the coronavirus pandemic – the grand slam typically starts on January 18 in Melbourne.

The Australian Open will now go ahead from February 8-21, three weeks later than usual, following the ATP Tour's announcement for men's tennis on Wednesday.

There will be three ATP warm-up events in Melbourne, including the ATP Cup from February 1-5.

The Adelaide International has been relocated to Melbourne and will run alongside an additional ATP 250 tournament in the city from January 31 to February 6.

Qualifying for the Australian Open will also be held outside of the country, with Doha, Qatar playing host from January 10-13.

Novak Djokovic is the reigning men's Australian Open champion, while Sofia Kenin claimed the 2020 women's crown at Melbourne Park.

