Australian Open: Bianca Andreescu Sent Packing In First Tournament Since 2019

Bianca Andreescu's comeback bid came to a surprise end in the second round of the Australian Open, where the eighth seed was ousted by Hsieh Su-wei. (More Tennis News)
Andreescu was playing her first tournament since the WTA Finals in Shenzhen at the end of 2019 – a knee injury and fitness issues derailing the Canadian star after her breakthrough at the US Open almost two years ago.
The 20-year-old's stay in Melbourne did not extend beyond round two, however, as Hsieh stunned the three-time WTA Tour champion 6-3 6-2.
Andreescu struggled in Wednesday's first match on Rod Laver Arena – tallying 25 unforced errors in a forgettable one hour, 23-minute display in sunny conditions at Melbourne Park.
Giant-killer Su-Wei Hsieh sure loves the big stage.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 10, 2021
Converting her third match point, Hsieh def. 8th seed Andreescu 6-3 6-2 #AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/2N0EuknOsK
The loss to world number 71 Hsieh condemned Andreescu to her worst defeat since falling to Catherine McNally (628) at the 2018 ITF/$25k Lawrence-KA USA.
Taiwanese veteran Hsieh, 35, has now upset eight seeds in her career at grand slams.
