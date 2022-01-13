Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Given Easy First Round Draw But Big Doubts Remain

Novak Djokovic has been pitted against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the Australian Open 2022 first round in a draw that was delayed by 75 minutes on Thursday. But his participation is subject to potential deportation.

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Given Easy First Round Draw But Big Doubts Remain
Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne on Thursday. | AP

Trending

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Given Easy First Round Draw But Big Doubts Remain
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T12:37:00+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 12:37 pm

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has been pitted against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Australian Open 2022 in a delayed draw in Melbourne on Thursday. However, Djokovic’s participation remains in limbo as he may face potential deportation by the federal government. (More Tennis News)

The Serbian, who has been the star attraction for all the news outlets globally for the last few days after his visa was revoked by the border security officials on his arrival in Melbourne, could face rising American star Tommy Paul in the second and Italian Lorenzo Sonego likely in the third.

Despite Djokovic’s victory in the legal battle a couple of days ago, the 34-year-oldcould still face deportation with Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke is yet to make a call on whether to cancel the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s entry visa. Djokovic had his visa canceled on arrival in Melbourne last week when his vaccination exemption was questioned.

Meanwhile, Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison said Thursday his government’s tough policy toward visitors who were not vaccinated for COVID-19 had not changed, as it nears a decision on whether to deport Djokovic, according to an AP report.

Morrison also sidestepped media queries when asked about Djokovic’s visa status. “I refer to Mr. Hawke's most recent statement and that position hasn't changed,” Morrison said when asked why a decision hasn’t been made yet on Djokovic.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

“These are personal ministerial powers able to be administered by Minister Hawke, and I don't propose to make any further comment at this time.” Earlier, the Australian Open 2022 draw had to be delayed by 75 minutes amid uncertainty over Djokovic’s participation in the year’s first Grand Slam.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Novak Djokovic Scott Morrison Melbourne Tennis Australian Open Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri Exits, No Indians In Singles Main Draw

Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri Exits, No Indians In Singles Main Draw

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Australia Drop Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja To Open With David Warner In Hobart

Australian Open 2022: To Deport Or Not To Deport Novak Djokovic, AUS Government In A Tizzy

Spanish Super Cup 2021-22: Real Madrid Beat Barcelona For 100th Time To Reach Summit Clash

Uncertainty Over Novak Djokovic’s Participation Postpones Australian Open 2022 Draw

SA Vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah’s Five-Wicket Haul Gives India Slight Edge Over South Africa

ISL 2021-22: Harmanjot Khabra Scores As Kerala Blasters Edge Past Odisha FC To Reclaim Top Spot

India Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth Among Seven Indians To Pull Out Due To COVID Positive Results

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

15 Years Of Guru: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About The Film

15 Years Of Guru: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About The Film

Advertisement

More from Sports

Saina Nehwal-Siddharth Controversy: Hyderabad Police Book Actor For Tweet Against Shuttler

Saina Nehwal-Siddharth Controversy: Hyderabad Police Book Actor For Tweet Against Shuttler

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Takes Five-wicket Haul, Joins An Elite List

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Takes Five-wicket Haul, Joins An Elite List

Mohamed Salah Contract: Jurgen Klopp Sure Egyptian Will Stay At Liverpool

Mohamed Salah Contract: Jurgen Klopp Sure Egyptian Will Stay At Liverpool

Lionel Messi's PSG Call Off Trip To Qatar, Saudi Arabia Because Of COVID-19

Lionel Messi's PSG Call Off Trip To Qatar, Saudi Arabia Because Of COVID-19

Read More from Outlook

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

Outlook Web Bureau / Novak Djokovic has been pitted against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the Australian Open 2022 first round in a draw that was delayed by 75 minutes.

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Advertisement