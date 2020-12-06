AUS Vs IND, 2nd T20I: Unbelievable Shreyas Iyer Six Leaves Indian Team Stunned - WATCH

December 06, 2020
Corona
Shreyas Iyer hit Adam Zampa for a monster six during India's 6-wicket win over Australia in the second T20I. Relive the moment here

Outlook Web Bureau 06 December 2020
Indian dressing room witnesses a Shreyas Iyer biggie
Shreyas Iyer got to face only five balls as India chased down Australia's 194/5 to win the second T20I and seal the three-match series at the SCG, Sydney on Sunday. But the middle-order batsman made sure everyone remembers his cameo with an enormous six.

Highlights | Scorecard | Tour Schedule | News

As the chase got tricky, with India still needing 37 runs from the last three overs, either Iyer or Hardik Pandya needed to do something. Pandya did produce the goods, including a couple of sixes in the last over, but Iyer ensured that India score big in the 18th over.

READ: Proud That India Won Series Without Rohit, Bumrah - Kohli

And it featured a six and a four, off the fourth and last balls respectively. That six was probably the biggest of the match, over mid-wicket boundary as Adam Zampa bore the brunt of Iyer's brutality.

Watch it here:

Iyer and Pandya (42 off 22) added an unbeaten 46 run stand to see India home.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan (52 off 36) and KL Rahul (30 off 22) added 56 runs for the first wicket, then Dhawan partnered with Virat Kohli (40 off 24) to add 39 runs for the second wicket.

It was followed by two important stands of 25 and 29 runs in quick time, before Iyer and Pandya's 21-ball stand.

