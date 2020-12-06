December 06, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  AUS Vs IND, 2nd T20I: Watch Hardik Pandya's Series-winning Monster Six Against Australia

AUS Vs IND, 2nd T20I: Watch Hardik Pandya's Series-winning Monster Six Against Australia

During his 22-ball knock for 42 runs, Hardik Pandya hit two sixes including the match-winning monster at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia

Outlook Web Bureau 06 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
AUS Vs IND, 2nd T20I: Watch Hardik Pandya's Series-winning Monster Six Against Australia
A jubilant Indian dressing room erupts as Hardik Pandya seals it with a six
Composite: Screengrabs
AUS Vs IND, 2nd T20I: Watch Hardik Pandya's Series-winning Monster Six Against Australia
outlookindia.com
2020-12-06T20:35:10+05:30

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya hit one of the most important sixes of his career on Sunday as India sealed the T20I series against Australia with a 6-wicket win in the second match at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

Highlights | Scorecard | Tour Schedule | News

Chasing a massive 195-run target, India kept themselves in the hunt with openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, and skipper Virat Kohli playing important knocks.

But the chase got tricky after the fall of Kohli and the asking rate steadily climbing. Pandya, known for his flambouyance and power-hitting even struggled to connect for a while. Then, the 27-year-old changed his bat and soon found the touch.

India needed 25 off the last two overs, and Pandya hit the last two balls of the penultimate over, bowled by Andrew Tye. The equation became 14 off six in the last over.

READ: Proud That India Won Series Without Rohit, Bumrah - Kohli

Hardik hit the second ball for six, over long-on, then finished off with another six, this time depositing the ball into the cow corner. Debutant Daniel Sams could only watch the ball disappeared.

Watch it here:

Pandya remained unbeaten on 42 off 22 balls.

Dhawan (52 off 36) and Rahul (30 off 22) added 56 runs in 5.2 overs to lay a solid foundation for India. Then Kohli scored 40 off 24 balls. Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer made 15 off 10 and unbeaten 12 off 5 balls respectively.

The Indian innings witnessed nine sixes, some massive ones while the Aussies hit seven maximums.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

AUS Vs IND: Proud That India Won T20 Series Without Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah - Virat Kohli

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Hardik Pandya Virat Kohli Sydney Australia Cricket Cricket Video India vs Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team India's Tour Of Australia Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos