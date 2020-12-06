AUS Vs IND, 2nd T20I: Watch Hardik Pandya's Series-winning Monster Six Against Australia

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya hit one of the most important sixes of his career on Sunday as India sealed the T20I series against Australia with a 6-wicket win in the second match at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

Chasing a massive 195-run target, India kept themselves in the hunt with openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, and skipper Virat Kohli playing important knocks.

But the chase got tricky after the fall of Kohli and the asking rate steadily climbing. Pandya, known for his flambouyance and power-hitting even struggled to connect for a while. Then, the 27-year-old changed his bat and soon found the touch.

India needed 25 off the last two overs, and Pandya hit the last two balls of the penultimate over, bowled by Andrew Tye. The equation became 14 off six in the last over.

Hardik hit the second ball for six, over long-on, then finished off with another six, this time depositing the ball into the cow corner. Debutant Daniel Sams could only watch the ball disappeared.

Pandya remained unbeaten on 42 off 22 balls.

Dhawan (52 off 36) and Rahul (30 off 22) added 56 runs in 5.2 overs to lay a solid foundation for India. Then Kohli scored 40 off 24 balls. Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer made 15 off 10 and unbeaten 12 off 5 balls respectively.

The Indian innings witnessed nine sixes, some massive ones while the Aussies hit seven maximums.

