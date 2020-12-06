AUS Vs IND, 2nd T20I Live: Changes Galore As India Bowl First Against Aaron Finch-less Australia

This is only the fifth match of a long tour, and how tables have turned? India were reeling under all sorts of pressure after losing the first two matches as Australia took a 2-0 in the ODIs -- injuries and uncertainties. Then, the change of venue brought about a change in India's fortunes. They salvaged some pride in Canberra, and settled the first-leg of the limited-overs series 1-2. Then, started the T20Is in the earnest, stealing the thunder Down Under albeit in controversial circumstances. Now, Virat Kohli & Co will take the field as hungry lions even as the Aussies fight injuries and well, uncertainties. Follow how the AUS vs IND, 2nd T20I match unfolds at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground here:

1:43 PM IST: Deepak Chahar, right-arm pacer, with the first over for India.



1:42 PM IST: Weather once again nice and comforting. Players are out. Two left-handers Matthew Wade and D Arcy Short to open for the Aussies.

1:35 PM IST: Meanwhile, Pakistan have recalled veteran wicketkeeper and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and all-rounder Hussain Talat for the three T20Is against New Zealand, beginning December 18 in Auckland.

Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz.

1:31 PM IST: And another sad development. 1st ODI between South Africa and England has been abandoned.

1:22 PM IST: Matthew Wade: "Well someone had to step in. Happy to be captaining Australia. Finch, Hazlewood, Starc are out. Sams, Stoinis and Tye are in."

Australia XI: D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.

1:20 PM IST: Virat Kohli at the toss: "We will bowl first. Pitch looked really nice in the second half in the previous games we played. They are missing Aaron Finch today, so we want to restrict them and chase it down. Chahal replaces Jadeja. Thakur replaces Shami. Iyer in for Pandey."

And India XI: KL Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

1:14 PM IST: Toss time! Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. And there was no Aaron Finch in the centre.

Matthew Wade is leading Australia today. Lots of changes for both sides. And Harsha Bhogle, in the studio, said something about brooms, sweeping the teams...

1:10 PM IST: Big news! Debut for Daniel Sams. The 28-year-old all-rounder got his Australia cap from former captain George Bailey.

He was with the Delhi Capitals set-up in the Indian Premier League.

1:07 PM IST: More updates from South Africa.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have agreed to delay the start time for today’s One-Day International match, which is due to take place in Paarl. The England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening, after two members of the hotel staff testing positive for COVID-19. Whilst the ECB awaits ratification of those test results the decision has been taken to delay the start of today’s ODI match," ECB press release.

The ECB and Cricket South Africa have agreed to delay the start time for today’s ODI in Paarl.



More: https://t.co/vOif5CQyuM #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/sHs4lelYI0 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 6, 2020

12:58 PM IST: And more trouble in South Africa. The rescheduled first ODI against England has reportedly been delayed after members of the hotel staff tested positive for COVID-19.

12:43 PM IST: First glimpse of players warming up before the toss. Here's a look at possible XIs:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa.

Finch was struggling but likely to lead the team in the must-win game.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

12:38 PM IST: Elsewhere, New Zealand finally got the job done. The Kiwis thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 134 Runs. READ match report.

12:33 PM IST: And the first break of the day was, Mitchell Starc's unavailability. Read details HERE.

12:31 PM IST: After a wobbling start, India-A have done well to close the day at 237/8 with skipper Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 108 off 228 balls. Both the openers Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill got out for ducks, then as expected, Cheteshwar Pujara (54 off 140) and Rahane held the fort. For the Aussies, James Pattinson took three. Michael Neser and skipper Travis Head claimed a brace each.

12:20 PM IST: With another match, a three-day practice game, between the 'A' teams going on some 11 km away from SCG, the day is already warmed up. And also allowed us to look at possible XIs for the T20 match.

Here's a look at the A teams playing at Drummoyne Oval:

Australia A: Joe Burns, Will Pucovski, Marcus Harris, Travis Head(c), Cameron Green, Nic Maddinson, Tim Paine(w), James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Jackson Bird.

India A: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Kartik Tyagi.

