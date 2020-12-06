The trouble is brewing again in the South Africa-England ODI series after reports emerged that the opening match has been delayed further after two of the hotel staff, where the teams are staying, have tested COVID-19 positive. Live Scorecard | Live Updates | News



Cricket South Africa in a statement said that the @englandcricket and CSA

"... have agreed to delay the start time for today’s One-Day International match, which is due to take place in Paarl."

However, espncricinfo has reported that the ‘match has been abandoned.' It's will be a repeat of Friday scenario and has further cast shadow on the fate of the tour.



Earlier, the three-match ODI series opening match which was due to begin in Cape Town on Friday was postponed when it emerged that a player from the home team returned positive for the dreaded virus. The game was moved to Sunday.

The CSA statement further adds "The England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening, after two members of the hotel staff testing positive for COVID-19."

Cricket South Africa and the @englandcricket have agreed to delay the start time for today’s One-Day International match, which is due to take place in Paarl. #SAvENG #BetwayODI pic.twitter.com/8JNGvyLlhL — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 6, 2020

"Whilst the ECB awaits ratification of those test results the decision has been taken to delay the start of today’s ODI match," CSA added on it's twitter handle. CSA will be issuing detailed statement shortly.

