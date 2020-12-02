India lost the plot in Sydney, losing both ODIs as Virat Kohli & Co started the 2020-21 tour of Australia on a disastrous note. Aaron Finch & Co plundered runs against hapless Indian bowlers, leaving the visitors bruised and battered. But Virat Kohli & Co have one last chance to salvage their pride before they shift focus to another format. Follow live cricket score and updates of AUS vs IND match here: Live Scorecard | Tour Schedule | News

4:07 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. 3 runs of the over. A good

Australia: 230/6 (41) Glenn Maxwell 37, Asthon Agar 10

4:04 PM IST: T Natarajan into the attack. Unlucky, Nails a yorker but an inside edge means balls goes for FOUR. 14 runs of the over

Australia: 227/6 (40) Glenn Maxwell 36, Asthon Agar 8

3:56 PM IST: Shardul Thakur into the attack. Ashton Agar is the new man in for Australia.

Australia: 213/6 (39) Glenn Maxwell 28, Asthon Agar 2

3:49 PM IST: Last over of the day for Ravindra Jadeja. He was frugal till Glenn Maxwell took him apart. FIrst ball goes for FOUR. 4th ball Alex Carey is run out at the other end, Australia lose their 6th wicket; Jadeja finishes with 10-0-62-1

Alex Carey r/o (Kohli/Rahul) 38

Australia: 211/6 (38) Glenn Maxwell 27

3:49 PM IST: Shardul Thakur comes into the attack. Kuldeep misfields gets Australia 3 runs.

Australia: 205/5 (37) Alex Carey 38, Glenn Maxwell 22

3:44 PM IST: RavindraJadeja into the attack and Glenn Maxwell carts him for a SIX of 3rd and 4th balls as Australia get back into the chase. The game was drifting away a bit but Maxwell has brought things back. 14 runs from it

Australia: 197/5 (36) Alex Carey 34, Glenn Maxwell 19

3:39 PM IST: Jasprit Bumrah has bowled well but has been unlucky. Either the chances were spilled or they landed safely. But anyhow, India thinking of the long tour ahead will take that. Alex Carey pulls 5th ball for a FOUR. 7 runs from the over

Australia: 183/5 (35) Alex Carey 33, Glenn Maxwell 6

3:35 PM IST: 7 runs of Ravindra Jadeja's 8th over. Alex Carey hits a straight four of the 5th ball.

Australia: 176/5 (34) Alex Carey 28, Glenn Maxwell 5

3:30 PM IST: Jasprit Bumrah into the attack and India are looking for a wicket. A chances falls safe over keepers head of Alex Carey. 6 runs of the over

Australia: 168/5 (33) Alex Carey 22, Glenn Maxwell 3

3:24 PM IST: T Natarajan into the attack. Virat Kohli has been smart about his bowling changes. One more thing all of the changes that India brought today have clicked. Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav have picked wickets and Shubman Gill looked good for his cameo; 3 runs from the 32nd over

Australia: 162/5 (32) Alex Carey 19, Glenn Maxwell 1

3:17 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav into his 8th over. He gets a wicket Cameron Green c Jadeja b Yadav 21, Australia are now 5 down. Jadeja dives to get a good catch at deep square leg.

Australia: 159/5 (31) Alex Carey 16, Glenn Maxwell 0

3:13 PM IST: T Natarajan into the attack and almost gets a wicket. Alex Carey tries to get over mid-on but Virat Kohli doen't times his jump well. Ends up just getting a touch to it as the ball rolls down for FOUR. 5 runs of the over

Australia: 151/4 (30) Cameron Green 15, Alex Carey 16

3:08 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav into his 7th over and has been frugal with runs conceded. 7-0-34-0. Gives away 6 runs from 29th over with Alex Carey gettiing a slog sweep four of the third ball

Australia: 145/4 (29) Cameron Green 14, Alex Carey 11

3:05 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja bowls a good over for just 2 runs

Australia: 139/4 (28) Cameron Green 14, Alex Carey 5

3:02 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav gives away 4 runs

Australia: 137/4 (27) Cameron Green 13, Alex Carey 4

2:59 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja has picked up Aaron Finch who was anchoring Australia's chase. Finch tries to hit one out of the park only to find Shikhar Dhawan at long-on. Dhawan fumbles but manages to hold on. Finch c Dhawan b Jadeja 75. Cameron Green hits a slong swep SIX of the 5th ball



Australia: 133/4 (26) Cameron Green 12, Alex Carey 1

2:56 PM IST: Shadul Thakur bowls a 3 run over and Australia are seeing their required rate climb to over 7. Thakur's figures so far has been



Australia: 122/3 (25) Aaron Finch 75, Cameron Green 3

2:51 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja comes in and bowls a good over only one-run from it.



Australia: 119/3 (24) Aaron Finch 73, Cameron Green 1

2:44 PM IST: Shardul Thakur has picked up another wicket. Moises Henriques has been caught by Shikhar Dhawan for 22; Only 2 runs of the over

Australia: 118/3 (23) Aaron Finch 72, Cameron Green 1

2:38 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja is hammered for a FOUR by Aaron Finch, who is making most of the three chances that has come his way. Jadeja alters line and manages a good comeback.



Australia: 116/2 (22) Aaron Finch 72, Moises Henriques 22

2:38 PM IST: Shardul Thakur into the attack and both Moises Henriques and Aaron Finch hit a FOUR each of the 3rd and fifth ball;



Australia: 111/2 (21) Aaron Finch 67, Moises Henriques 22

2:35 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja has bowled anothereconomical over 3 runs from it



Australia: 98/2 (20) Aaron Finch 59, Moises Henriques 17

2:32 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav gives away just 2 runs



Australia: 95/2 (19) Aaron Finch 57, Moises Henriques 16

2:29 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja is carted for a SIX by Aaron Finch to bring up his 50. A slog sweep over sqaure leg

Australia: 93/2 (18) Aaron Finch 56, Moises Henriques 15

2:25 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav concedes a FOUR after a gap of 3 overs. Aaron Finch sweeps well into the gap for a boundary

Australia: 83/2 (17) Aaron Finch 47, Moises Henriques 14

2:23 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja introduced into the attack. Gives away 2 runs

Australia: 74/2 (16) Aaron Finch 38, Moises Henriques 14

2:20 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav completes 15th gives way 6 runs

Australia: 72/2 (15) Aaron Finch 37, Moises Henriques 13

2:16 PM IST: Shardul Thakur completes 14th over a maiden

Australia: 66/2 (14) Aaron Finch 35, Moises Henriques 9

2:09 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav gives away just 2 runs and DRINKS have been called

Australia: 66/2 (13) Aaron Finch 35, Moises Henriques 9

2:06 PM IST: Massive wicket. Shardul Thakur has picked up Steve Smith. Smith edged it to the keeper KL Rahul and India are delighted. Smith tries to work this ball down the leg but edges it to keeper. Next man in Moises Henriques hits 2 fours of this over.

Steve Smith c Rahul b Thakur 7, Australia: 64/2 (12) Aaron Finch 34, Moises Henriques 8

1:59 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. 5 runs of the over, a great start for the spinner who has replaced Yuzvendra Chahal today.

Australia: 56/1 (11) Steve Smith 7, Aaron Finch 34

1:55 PM IST: Shardul Thakur into the attack. Aaron Finch hits the first ball for FOUR. Not in control as the ball flies of the edge of the bat. Team fifty for Australia in 10th over; 6 runs of the over

Australia: 51/1 (10) Steve Smith 3, Aaron Finch 33

1:49 PM IST: In the last few overs India has seen a catch go down in slips, a direct hit has been missed and now Jasprit Bumrah in 9th over has dropped Aaron Finch again a reflex catch on his follow through. Bumrah is bowling well and it's a good news for India.

Australia: 45/1 (9) Steve Smith 2, Aaron Finch 28

1:45 PM IST: T Natarajan to bowl his 4th over and the first bowler from India in the present tour to pickup a wicket in powerplay. Natarajan struggling with line and overstepping. Has conceded 2 no-balls already. Finch gets a FOUR of the 5th ball. 11 runs of the over

Australia: 44/1 (8) Steve Smith 2, Aaron Finch 27

1:37 PM IST: Jasprit Bumrah induces an edge of Aaron Finch but dropped in slips by Shikhar Dhawan. India's fielding woes continue.

Australia: 33/1 (7) Steve Smith 0, Aaron Finch 22

1:34 PM IST: T Natarajan gets his first wicket. A wicket madien for debutant

Australia: 25/1 (6) Steve Smith 0, Aaron Finch 18

1:31 PM IST: T Natarajan gets his first wicket, removes Marnus Labuschagne for 7. Through his defenses.

Australia: 25/1 (5.1) Marnus Labuschagne b T Natarajan 7, Aaron Finch 18

1:29 PM IST: Bumrah gives away 7 runs and a SIX of the 4th ball

Australia: 25/0(5) Marnus Labuschagne 7, Aaron Finch 18

1:25 PM IST: Aaron Finch hits a FOUR of the 2nd ball only runs from the 4th over

Australia: 18/0(4) Marnus Labuschagne 6, Aaron Finch 12

1:20 PM IST: 5 runs of the third over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Aaron Finch managed one FOUR of the 5th ball.

Australia: 14/0(3) Marnus Labuschagne 6, Aaron Finch 8

1:16 PM IST: T Natarajan into the attack and Aaron Finch hits the first SIX of the chase of the 3rd ball

Australia: 9/0(2) Marnus Labuschagne 2, Aaron Finch 7

1:13 PM IST: Jasprit Bumrah has started well and bowled a tight line and length. 2 runs of the over

Australia: 2/0(1) Marnus Labuschagne 2, Aaron Finch 0

1:10 PM IST: Marnus Labuschagne and Aaron Finch face Jasprit Bumrah as Australia start thier chase against India

1:05 PM IST: Here's mid innings report: Jadeja, Pandya Help India reach 302/5

12:46 PM IST: India will look to defend the total and aviod whitewash.



"We were expecting it to be 250-270, we kept going and kept our plans simple and eventually got the 20-25 extra runs in the end," Pandya said. Will he bowl again a firm 'No' from Hardik.



12:38 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya quickfire knocks mean India are well and truly into the game. India finish with 302/5; 6th wicket partnership is of 150



India 302/5 (50) Hardik Pandya 92, Ravindra Jadeja 66

12:32 PM IST: 10 runs of the 49th over India are now looking for 300+ score



India 289/5 (49) Hardik Pandya 88, Ravindra Jadeja 58

12:28 PM IST: Sean Abbott into the attack and Ravindra Jadeja now attacking the bowling. FOUR of the 2nd ball through square. FOUR again of the 3rd ball. FOUR again to raise his fifty. Jadeja pulls 5th ball for a SIX,



1, 4,4,4,6,0 India take 19 runs of the over.



India 279/5 (48) Hardik Pandya 79, Ravindra Jadeja 57

12:20 PM IST: Josh Hazlewood into the attack and Hardik Pandya gets down to rotating the strike and Ravindra Jadeja has hit a SIX of 4th ball. India are now looking at a good score. Last ball Jadeja hits a massive six over point; 17 runs of this over again. Last 5 overs India has scored 56 runs.



India 260/5 (47) Hardik Pandya 78, Ravindra Jadeja 39

12:16 PM IST: Sean Abbott into the attack and Hardik Pandya is now going after bowling. Not in complete control but Pandya gets FOUR through third man of the 4th ball and a SIX of the fifth ball as India look at a total over 250. Last ball for FOUR. 17 runs of the over



India 243/5 (46) Hardik Pandya 75, Ravindra Jadeja 26

12:12 PM IST: Josh Hazlewood into the attack and Hardik Pandya trying to up the tempo and gather runs quickly. Hits a four of the last ball



India 226/5 (45) Hardik Pandya 59, Ravindra Jadeja 25

12:08 PM IST: Read: Kohli break Sachin's record here



12:05 PM IST: Fifty Up for Hardik Pandya of 55 balls (4x4)



India 216/5 (44) Hardik Pandya 51, Ravindra Jadeja 23

12:00 PM IST: Adam Zampa finishes his quota of overs 10-0-45-1.



India 209/5 (43) Hardik Pandya 49, Ravindra Jadeja 18

11:56 AM IST: Sean Abbott into the attack and Hardik Pandya gets much need four as India raise 200 on the board.



India 204/5 (42) Hardik Pandya 46, Ravindra Jadeja 16

11:52 AM IST: Adam Zampa has one over left after this His figues so far are 9-0-40-1



India 198/5 (41) Hardik Pandya 41, Ravindra Jadeja 15

11:44 AM IST: 8 runs and a FOUR of the 2nd ball of the Glenn Maxwell's over



India 192/5 (40) Hardik Pandya 39, Ravindra Jadeja 11

11:34 AM IST: 8 runs and a welcome FOUR of Sean Abbott's 39th over India are now looking for a competitive score



India 184/5 (39) Hardik Pandya 32, Ravindra Jadeja 10

11:34 AM IST: 3 runs of Glenn Maxwell over



India 176/5 (38) Hardik Pandya 26, Ravindra Jadeja 8

11:30 AM IST: Sean Abbott into the attack and bowls a 6 run over. India are looking to fightback but are not finding boundaries



India 173/5 (37) Hardik Pandya 24, Ravindra Jadeja 7

11:26 AM IST: Glenn Maxwell gives way 3 runs of the over



India 167/5 (36) Hardik Pandya 20, Ravindra Jadeja 5

11:26 AM IST: Ashton Agar finishes with 10-0-44-2 and India look to build a partnership



India 164/5 (35) Hardik Pandya 19, Ravindra Jadeja 3

11:23 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood bowls well and goes for just 1 run



India 156/5 (34) Hardik Pandya 13, Ravindra Jadeja 1

11:18 AM IST: Ashton Agar gives way 3 runs of the over



India 155/5 (33) Hardik Pandya 12, Ravindra Jadeja 1

11:14 AM IST: Massive wicket!!! Josh Hazlewood bowling his 6th over and produces an edge of Kohli of a knuckle ball. But it doesn't carry to the keeper. Next ball Hazlewood beats Kohli for pace. Aussies appeal for outside edge and take a review. Kohli has indeed edged it, faintest of the edge.



India 152/5 (32) Virat Kohi c Carey b Hazlewood 63, Hardik Pandya 10

11:11 AM IST: Ashton Agar gives way 5 runs of his over. His figures read 8-0-33-2



India 149/4 (31) Virat Kohi 61, Hardik Pandya 9

11:09 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood into the attack and bowls a good over just 5 runs and all singles apart from one two's



India 144/4 (30) Virat Kohi 59, Hardik Pandya 6

11:05 AM IST: Adam Zampa gives away 6 runs of 29th over



India 139/4 (29) Virat Kohi 55, Hardik Pandya 5

11:01 AM IST: Fifty for Virat Kohli. His 60th in ODIs of 64 balls.



India 133/4 (28) Virat Kohi 50, Hardik Pandya 4

10:57 AM IST: Adam Zampa into the attack. It's upto Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli. 3 runs of the over



India 128/4 (27) Virat Kohi 47, Hardik Pandya 2

10:52 AM IST: Ashton Agar gets a massive wicket. KL Rahul adjudged Leg before. It's Agar's 2nd wicket. Rahul goes for review and third umpire stays with the decision. India also lose a review; Spinners now have 3 for 49 in 13 overs that they have bowled in this match.



India 125/4 (26) Virat Kohi 43, KL Rahul lbw Agar 5

10:49 AM IST: Australian spinners are now quickly getting through the overs. Adam Zampa gives way 4 runs of the 25th over



India 122/3 (25) Virat Kohi 43, KL Rahul 5

10:46 AM IST: Ashton Agar gives away 4 runs of the 24th over



India 118/3 (24) Virat Kohi 42, KL Rahul 2

10:41 AM IST: Adam Zampa gets Shreyas Iyer. Outside edge and Marnus Labuschagne pouches a simple catch. India 3 down



India 114/3 (23) Shreyas Iyer c Labuschange b Zampa 18, Virat Kohi 40

10:38 AM IST: Ashton Agar along with Adam Zampa have managed to restrict India in last few overs. Agar gives 4 runs; Find Injury update of Mitchell Starc here



India 111/2 (22) Shreyas Iyer 18, Virat Kohi 38

10:36 AM IST: Adam Zampa gives just 3 runs in the 21st over



India 107/2 (21) Shreyas Iyer 15, Virat Kohi 38

10:33 AM IST: Cameron Green into the attack and 100 up for India. Shreyas Iyer pulls Green for a FOUR and India take 8 runs of the over



India 104/2 (20) Shreyas Iyer 13, Virat Kohi 37

10:27 AM IST: Adam Zampa into the attack. Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli is now settling in for a big score. No pressure of chase here. A four of the 2nd ball and India take 8 runs of the over



India 96/2 (19) Shreyas Iyer 8, Virat Kohi 35

10:22 AM IST: Cameron Green into the attack and at 6'7'' He gets a decent bounce of the pitch. The first ball climbs on Kohli. but in the end it's a good over just 1 run of the over and DRINKS

India 88/2 (18) Shreyas Iyer 2, Virat Kohi 33

10:18 AM IST: Adam Zampa bowls a good over and maintains pressure on Kohli and Iyer. 3 runs of the over

India 87/2 (17) Shreyas Iyer 2, Virat Kohi 32

10:15 AM IST: Ashton Agar into the attack and gets a Massive wicket. India and Gill go for review but the ball pitches in line and hits Gill right in front of the stumps. It's umpires call and India lose 2nd wicket

India 84/2 (16) Shreyas Iyer 1, Virat Kohi 30

10:10 AM IST: Adam Zampa into the attack and gives away 4 runs

India 81/1 (15) Shubman Gill 33, Virat Kohi 28

10:06 AM IST: Ashton Agar bowls a decent overs goes for just 1 run

India 77/1 (14) Shubman Gill 31, Virat Kohi 26

10:03 AM IST: Sean Abbott gives away 8 runs of the 13th over

India 76/1 (13) Shubman Gill 30, Virat Kohi 26

10:01 AM IST: Virat Kohli gets to 12000 runs in ODI cricket. Averaging close to 60 and 251 games 43 Tons. Read: All The Records Kohli Can Break Before Paternity Leave

10:00 AM IST: Ashton Agar into the attack and Virat Kohli throws his bat at a short and wide ball. It just goes over the man at point for a FOUR. 9 runs of the over

India 68/1 (12) Shubman Gill 26, Virat Kohi 22

9:56 AM IST: Cameron Green goes a bit fuller and Shubman Gill drives him straight past the bowler. Pulls the last ball for a FOUR over midwicket. 10 runs of the over

India 59/1 (11) Shubman Gill 25, Virat Kohi 14

9:52 AM IST: Sean Abbott has bowled a decent and almost a maiden but for a single of the last ball

India 49/1 (10) Shubman Gill 16, Virat Kohi 13

9:48 AM IST: Cameron Green into the attack now and Virat Kohli pulls the 4th ball for a FOUR!! and the last ball again goes for FOUR, 8 runs of the over

India 48/1 (9) Shubman Gill 15, Virat Kohi 13

9:44 AM IST: Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a FOUR of Sean Abbott, India picks 5 runs of the over. Cameron Green into the attack now

India 40/1 (8) Shubman Gill 15, Virat Kohi 5

9:40 AM IST: Shubman Gill hammers SIX of Josh Hazlewood as the youngster starts looking more comfrtable in the middle

India 35/1 (7) Shubman Gill 15, Virat Kohi 0

9:33 AM IST: Sean Abbott into the attack in the 6th over. He gets a massive wicket for Australia Shikhar Dhawan out for 16. Soft dismissal; Dhawan c Agar b Abbott 16



India 26/1 (6) Shubman Gill 6, Virat Kohi 0

9:29 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood is driven for a FOUR by Shubman Gill. Will give him a massive boost in confidence. 6 runs of the over



India 24/0 (5) Shikhar Dhawan 15, Shubman Gill 6

9:24 AM IST: This is the first time that Glenn Maxwell has got the new ball for Australia. Shikhar Dhawan gets inside edge for a couple but sweeps the next ball for FOUR, 9 runs of the over



India 18/0 (4) Shikhar Dhawan 14, Shubman Gill 2

9:21 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood bowls a half volley and Shikhar Dhawan is quick to pounce and hammers FOUR through mid-off, A single of the last ball gives India 5 runs of the over



India 9/0 (3) Shikhar Dhawan 7, Shubman Gill 2

9:17 AM IST: Glenn Maxwell to bowl the 2nd over ahead of Ashton Agar and Sean Abbott. Gives way four runs and induces a false shot of Shikhar Dhawan. Ball goes in air but lands safe

India 4/0 (2) Shikhar Dhawan 2, Shubman Gill 2

9:14 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood has been right on target in the first over. No room outside off or a lose ball for India to score runs of; Maiden over; Glenn Maxwell to get the 2nd over

India 0/0 (1) Shikhar Dhawan 0, Shubman Gill 0

9:09 AM IST: India come out to bat with Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill; Josh Hazlewood to start for Australia

8:58 AM IST: As you wait for the match to start, read: Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler Set World Record As England Whitewash South Africa



8:51 AM IST: Here are the teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

8:47 AM IST: For Australia few changes:-- Mitchell Starc is out because of back issues. Cameron Green, Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar have replaced David Warner, Pat Cummins and Starc.

India have included T Natarajan for Mohammed Shami; Shubman Gill for Mayank Agarwal; Shardhul Thakur for Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Yadav for Yuzvendra Chahal



8:40 AM IST: India to bat first after winning the toss. 'Put some runs on the board and put the oppostion under pressure. Opprtunity for the bowlers-Virat Kohli

8:34 AM IST: It looks like Cameron Green will be making an ODI debut for Australia replacing injured David Warner.



8:29 AM IST: Meanwhhile in development near home READ: Are Ganguly, Shah's Days Numbered In BCCI?

8:15 AM IST: Canberra saw thundershowers yesterday, but Match day it's all bright, sunny and dry.

7:55 AM IST: India are set to take on Australia in the 3rd ODI in Canberra. India is looking for their first win of the tour. Meanwhile, check the predicted XIs and match details HERE.

Wednesday's clash at the picturesque Manuka Oval may be a dead rubber but the hosts are unlikely to give their visitors any breathing space. Despite the absence of mercurial opener David Warner through injury and star all-rounder Pat Cummins, who has been rested, the proud Aussies will fight to keep their perfect record at the venue, which included four ODI wins. The last time India played here, they lost to the Aussie by 26 runs in 2016. So, India have their task cut out. Avoid a 0-3 defeat, no matter what. If they lose again, it would be their second rout in consecutive ODI series having met the same fate in New Zealand earlier this year.



And the onus will be on skipper Kohli, who found himself in the shadow of his great rival Steve Smith. The former Aussie skipper scored back-to-back centuries, both 62-ball tons, helping the hosts post 374/6 and 389/4. In contrast, Kohli hurriedly departed after making run-a-ball 21, then failed to capitalise on the life given by the Aussies, only managing 89 off 87 balls.



Kohli, however, can take heart from the fact that India have managed to reply with good totals. And at Canberra, he can take charge. Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan scored hundreds while chasing 348 in 2016.



Australia are sure to field a different XI in the third and final ODI, but a stubborn Kohli may still take the same XI. But the general assumption is that India too will field a different XI, even though the core is expected to remain same. Meanwhile, check the predicted XIs and match details here.



Squads:



Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D'arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wk).



India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan.

