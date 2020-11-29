November 29, 2020
Corona
AUS Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Steve Smith Becomes 4th Batsman To Hit Three Consecutive Centuries Against India

Zaheer Abbas was the first to hit three back-to-back tons against India. Another Pakistani, Nasir Jamshed and South Africa's Quinton de Kock were the other batsmen to achieve the feat

Outlook Web Bureau 29 November 2020
Australia's Steve Smith reacts while batting during their 2nd ODI match against at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Nov. 29, 2020
AP Photo
2020-11-29T13:24:09+05:30

Former Australia captain Steve Smith on Sunday became only the fourth batsman to hit three consecutive ODI centuries against India.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

Smith, 31, achieved the feat during the second ODI match at Sydney Cricket Ground. The right-handed batsman reached the mark in just 62 balls. On Friday, Smith hit a 62-ball ton.

Pakistan great Zaheer Abbas was the first to hit three back-to-back tons against India (1982-83). Another Pakistani, Nasir Jamshed achieved the feat in 2012-13. South Africa's Quinton de Kock did the same in 2013.

Batting first, Australia set a 390-run target for India. They won the first ODI at the same venue by 66 runs

The match also witnessed five fifty-plus knocks for the third time in history, two of those by the Aussies against India -- the first one was in 2013 in Jaipur. Five Pakistan batsmen scored fifty-plus scores against Zimbabwe in 2008 in Karachi.

David Warner (83) and Aaron Finch (60) laid the foundation, then Smith, Marnus Labuschagne (70) and Glenn Maxwell (63) made sure that post a massive total.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 389/4 in 50 overs (Steve Smith 104, David Warner 83, Aaron Finch 60, Marnus Labuschagne 70, Glenn Maxwell 63 not out, Hardik Pandya 1/24, Mohammed Shami 1/73).

