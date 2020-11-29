Australia Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd ODI, Sydney: Hardik Pandya Bowls As India Seek Wickets

After making a dismal start to their tour, a crisis-ridden India will take on a confident Australian side in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney on Sunday. In the first game, the Aussies humbled India by 66 runs at the iconic venue despite Hardik Pandya's career-best effort with the bat. Virat Kohli's men started exactly on a note they wouldn't have liked, giving away 374 runs in 50 overs, then the batsmen collectively failed, except for Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan. Now, India's battered bowlers will need to find ways to redeem themselves. But the onus will be on the skipper, who managed run-a-ball 21 in the defeat, to lead from the front. (LIVE SCORECARD | NZ Vs WI 2nd T20 LIVE | NEWS)

12:07 PM IST: Mohammed Shami returned for his seventh over. Steve Smith hit the first and fifth balls for fours as his stand with Marnus Labuschagne crossed the 100-run mark. 12 runs from the over. AUS - 262/2 (39).

12:02 PM IST: Hardik Pandya continued. Another tidy over. Four runs from it. AUS - 250/2 (38).

11:58 AM IST: Yuzvendra Chahal on with his eighth over. Marnus Labuschagne hit the fourth for a four, to deep mid-wicket. Then, Steve Smith got his eighth boundary with a mishit, to deep square leg. 11 runs from the over. The stand now worth 90 in 69. 43 runs in the last five. AUS - 246/2 (37).

11:53 AM IST: Now, the seventh bowler! Hardik Pandya got an over for the first time since last September. And a tidy one. Just five runs. AUS - 235/2 (36).

11:48 AM IST: Virat Kohli just unveiled India's sixth bowler, in Mayank Agarwal. And the part-time spinner leaked ten runs with Steve Smith hitting the last two balls for fours. AUS - 230/2 (35).

11:45 AM IST: Navdeep Saini returned, and conceded 11 runs, helping Steve Smith reach another fifty, in just 38 balls. Marnus Labuschagne also getting started. Third-wicket stand now worth 64 in 51. AUS - 220/2 (34).

Record alert: Smith became the second player to hit five successive 50+ scores in ODIs against India after Kane Williamson in 2014.

Drinks!

11:36 AM IST: Yuzvendra Chahal on with his seventh over. Leaked six runs. 41 runs in the last five overs. AUS -209/2 (33).

11:32 AM IST: Ravindra Jadeja on with his penultimate over. Six from it -- four singles and a double. AUS - 203/2 (32).

11:29 AM IST: Navdeep Saini returned for his fifth over, and leaked 10 runs as Steve Smith hit the last two balls for fours. AUS - 197/2 (31).

11:25 AM IST: Ravindra Jadeja continued. 14 runs from his eighth over as Steve Smith hit a four, off the second, and six off the fifth. AUS - 187/2 (30).

11:20 AM IST: Jasprit Bumrah continued. Five singles from his sixth over. His figures so far -- 6-1-33-0. AUS - 173/2 (29).

11:16 AM IST: Another good over from Ravindra Jadeja. Four runs from his seventh -- a double and two singles. AUS - 168/2 (28).

11:13 AM IST: Jasprit Bumrah returned. Steve Smith hit the first ball for a four, to third man. Then three singles. AUS - 164/2 (27).

11:09 AM IST: WICKET!

Brilliant throw and David Warner (83 off 77) walked. Steve Smith played the third ball of the 26th over, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, over the bowler. Then, Shreyas Iyer hit the wickets at non-striker's end. Warner found himself well short. Marnus Labuschagne joined Smith. AUS - 157/2 (26).

11:04 AM IST: Wicket-taker Mohammed Shami continued. New man Steve Smith hit the fourth ball for a four, through mid-on. Eight runs from the over. AUS - 153/1 (25).

11: AM IST: Steven Smith joined David Warner in the centre. And another quick over from Ravindra Jadeja. Just three singles. AUS - 142/1 (23).

10:56 AM IST: WICKET!

Finally, the breakthrough. Virat Kohli brought back Mohammed Shami, and the pacer repaid the skipper's faith by removing Aaron Finch (60 off 69). AUS - 142/1 (22.5).

A fullish delivery and Finch tried to flick but mistimed it, giving an easy catch to his opposite number.

10:51 AM IST: Ravindra Jadeja on with his fourth over. Six runs from it. AUS - 136/0 (22).

10:48 AM IST: Yuzvendra Chahal continued, and this time, he leaked 13 runs. David Warner hit the third ball for a four, to backward square leg. Then, Aaron Finch hit the last ball for a six, over deep mid-wicket, to bring up his fifty, in 60 balls. AUS - 130/0 (21).

10:43 AM IST: Indian spinner rushing through. Another quick over from Ravindra Jadeja. Two singles. AUS - 117/0 (20).

10:40 AM IST: Yuzvendra Chahal kept it tight. Just two single from his fifth over. 22 runs in the last five overs. AUS - 115/0 (19).

10:37 AM IST: Ravindra Jadeja on with his second over. Four singles. AUS - 113/0 (18).

10:34 AM IST: Yuzvendra Chahal continued. David Warner hit the fourth ball for a six, over long-on. Eight runs from the over. AUS - 109/0 (17).

10:31 AM IST: Another bowling change for India. Ravindra Jadeja on. Three singles and a three, off the last ball. Certainly not a rarity to run three here. Six runs from the over. Hundred up for the hosts. AUS - 101/0 (16).

And fifth 100+ partnership for Aaron Finch and David Warner against India.

10:26 AM IST: Breakthrough for India, almost! Yuzvendra Chahal on with his third over, and David Warner wanted a quick single but sent back, and KL Rahul dismantled the wickets from a Shreyas Iyer throw. Warner just made it. Two singles from the over. AUS - 95/0 (15). And DRINKS.

10:21 AM IST: Jasprit Bumrah returned for his fourth over, and leaked 12 runs as Aaron Finch hit the third and fifth balls for fours. AUS - 93/0 (14).

10:16 AM IST: Yuzvendra Chahal continued. Four singles from his second over. AUS - 81/0 (13).

10:13 AM IST: Navdeep Saini on with his fourth over. The pacer hit Aaron Finch with a no ball on the tummy and everybody has a hearty laugh even as the Aussie skipper braved the pain. Four off the last ball, to fine leg with Finch getting a lucky hook. Six runs from the over. AUS - 77/0 (12).

10:06 AM IST: Bowling change. Spin on. Belligerent David Warner welcomed him with a six, then a four. The Aussi opener reached his fifty in 39 balls, with a single off the fifth ball. 12 runs from the over. AUS - 71/0 (11).

10:02 AM IST: Virat Kohli persisted with Navdeep Saini, and the pacer almost provided the breakthrough - twice. First, Aaron Finch failed to control his shot and the ball landed just short of Jadeja at backward point, off the third ball. Two balls later, beauty of a yorker to David Warner. Seven runs from the over. AUS - 59/0 (10).

And with that, India have gone wicketless in the first Powerplay for the fifth successive ODI -- 54/0 vs New Zealand at Hamilton, 52/0 vs NZ at Auckland, 65/0 vs NZ at Mount Maunganui, 51/0 and 59/0 vs Australia at Sydney.

9:57 AM IST: Jasprit Bumrah on with his third over. Just two runs -- one wide and a single. His figures so far -- 3-1-9-0. AUS - 52/0 (9).

9:52 AM IST: Mohammed Shami on with his fourth over. David Warner hit the last two balls for fours, and fifty up for Australia. Nine from the over. AUS - 50/0 (8)

9:47 AM IST: David Warner continued to toy with Navdeep Saini. The Aussie opener hit the third and fifth balls for fours. 12 from the over. AUS - 41/0 (7).

9:42 AM IST: Change of ends for Mohammed Shami. Singles off the last two deliveries. Brilliant over. AUS - 29/0 (6)

9:36 AM IST: Bowling change, and Navdeep Saini got a rowdy welcome. David Warner pulled the first ball for a six. But the pacer did well to limit the damage. Nine runs from the over. AUS - 27/0 (5)

9:31 AM IST: Jasprit Bumrah continued, and leaked eight runs, including a four off the fifth, hit by Aaron Finch to fine leg boundary. AUS - 18/0 (4).

9:26 AM IST: Another tidy over from Mohammed Shami. Six runs as David Warner took doubles off the first two balls. AUS - 10/0 (3).

9:21 AM IST: Brilliant start from Jasprit Bumrah, to Aaron Finch.

9:17 AM IST: Eventful first over from Mohammed Shami. After two dots, David Warner hit the third ball for a four. Then, Shami responded with a couple of dots, including a shout for LBW, off the fifth. Another dot to end the over. AUS - 4/0.

9:10 AM IST: Mohammed Shami with the new ball. And as usual, David Warner and Aaron Finch opening for the Aussies.

9:08 AM IST: India's record is not good in Sydney, despite the venue carrying a reputation of being spin-friendly. In 21 matches, the record is 5 to 15 in favour of the Aussies, with one no result.

9:05 AM IST: Elsewhere, a certain Glenn Phillips hits a 51-ball 108 as New Zealand set a massive 239-run target for the Windies at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. His knock featured 10 fours and eight sixes.

9:00 AM IST: At the toss, Kohli said that India were "bit rusty in the first game, no excuses.". India skipper added, "We have played enough 50 over cricket to pull up professionally. After the 30 over mark, the bodies started to stiffen up a little bit as we have not played a long game for a while. The guys have understood what we need to do right today."

Aussie skipper Finch reckoned that "the wicket was pretty good to be fair, got better with a bit of dew. Today, the wicket can get drier and slower as the game goes on."

8:51 AM IST: Here are the playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohl (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

8:48 AM IST: TOSS! Aaron Finch wins the toss and Australia will bat first. India are unchanged. One change for the Aussies, with Moises Henriques replacing injured Marcus Stoinis.

8:39 AM IST: Here's the first glimpse of the venue

The current temperature in Sydney is 38°C and everyone will need some cover! #AUSvIND

With no back-up all-rounders or a plan B in place, India will have to execute their plan A perfectly. That leaves Kohli with bowlers who can't bat and a top-order where none can bowl. Kohli did bowl an over or two but that is history as far as the skipper is concerned.

With Australia's top three -- captain Finch, David Warner and Smith -- hitting the straps right away, Jasprit Bumrah and company will have no option but to pick up the pieces and give a better account of themselves on a strip that promises to be a belter.

Skipper Kohli, the man who is revered by the Australian team, media and public at large, would love to play a signature ODI knock, glimpses of which were on display during his 21 in the first ODI.

"From the batting point of view, we had a chat briefly after the game - all of us committed to playing positively and that's why you saw everyone go out there and play with intent," Kohli had said after the match.

