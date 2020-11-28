AUS Vs IND, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch India's Must-win Game Australia On TV And Online

India's tour of Australia 2020-21 is only one match old, but the visitors have already pressed the panic button after losing the first ODI by massive 66 runs, a result which left Virat Kohli wondering about the very efficacy of the team, and also the body language. (More Cricket News)

While a full-strength Aussie team produced an all-round performance with skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith hitting centuries, India sorely missed Rohit Sharma even as Hardik Pandya tried to pull off a non-existent stunner.

That's the premise going into the second match at the same venue, at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. Another defeat, an India are already down 1-0 in the three-format competition.

One thing that can comfort India is the fact that they can always fight back, like any champion team would do. That's what happened last time Kohli & co tour Down Under in 2018-19. They lost the tour opener, albeit in a different format in different circumstances, then levelled T20Is 2-1. In the ODIs too, India lost the first match before winning the series 2-1.

Of course, then, India were a full-strength team, unlike the current uncertainties. Also, the hosts were without Smith and David Warner, and their bowling attack lacked the bite.

Now, Finch has a very strong Australian side, and India will need their 'A' game to save the series.

With that, here's a look at the match and telecast details:

Match: Australia vs India, second of three ODIs

Date: November 29 (Sunday), 2020

Time: 9:10 AM IST/2:40 PM Local

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia

TV Listing: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX. National broadcasters DD will also broadcast the tour.

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Head-to-head: Australia lead the head-to-head record 79-52 with 10 no results in 141 meetings.

Likely XIs: Both Marcus Stoinis and Yuzvendra Chahal walked off the field during the first ODI, so both sides are likely to make changes in their respective XIs.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Squads:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams.

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Shubman Gill.

