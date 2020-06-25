Atalanta 3-2 Lazio: Gian Piero Gasperini's Thrill-Seekers Blow Hole In Biancocelesti Scudetto Bid

June 25, 2020
Poshan
Gian Piero Gasperini's free-scoring Atalanta made it 77 goals for the season as they came from 2-0 down to defeat Scudetto-chasing Lazio.

Lazio suffered a damaging blow to their Serie A title hopes after letting a 2-0 lead slip in a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Atalanta.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

Argentinian centre-back Jose Luis Palomino was the unlikely matchwinner, heading home a right-wing corner from countryman Papu Gomez 10 minutes from time.

Juventus' 2-0 win at Bologna on Tuesday opened up a four-point gap at the summit and Lazio wasted no time in trying to craft a response – racing into a two-goal lead inside 11 minutes.

A rapid break panicked Marten de Roon into putting Manuel Lazzari's cross into his own net and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic whipped home a wonderful 25-yard effort.

Atalanta, who remain six points ahead of Roma in the final Champions League qualification place, applied mounting pressure as the first half progressed and a muscular header from Robin Gosens on the end of Hans Hateboer's cross reduced the arrears.

Ruslan Malinovskiy and Berat Djimsiti both went close in the opening stages of the second period, before the former produced a stunning equaliser – thundering into the top-right corner from outside the box after Lazio failed to fully clear a 66th-minute corner.

Another set-piece would prove their downfall and Atalanta looked the most likely team to add to the scoreline thereafter, with the mercurial Gomez and substitute Luis Muriel nearly dishing out further punishment as Lazio laboured, sapped of their earlier verve.

Simone Inzaghi's men must find a response when they welcome Fiorentina to the capital this weekend, by which point Juve might have extended their lead to seven points by beating Lecce on Friday.

