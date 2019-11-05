Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Asian Shooting Championships: India's Deepak Kumar Bags Bronze And Tokyo 2020 Olympics Quota

Asian Shooting Championships: India's Deepak Kumar Bags Bronze And Tokyo 2020 Olympics Quota

Deepak Kumar shot 227.8 in the final of the men's 10m air rifle event at the Asian Shooting Championships. In the process, Deepak secured India's 10th Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota in the sport.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Asian Shooting Championships: India's Deepak Kumar Bags Bronze And Tokyo 2020 Olympics Quota
Deepak Kumar (in pic) is the second Indian shooter to earn an Olympic quota in the men's 10m air rifle event after Divyansh Singh Panwar, who secured it in April.
Twitter
Asian Shooting Championships: India's Deepak Kumar Bags Bronze And Tokyo 2020 Olympics Quota
outlookindia.com
2019-11-05T15:11:21+0530

Deepak Kumar secured India's 10th Tokyo Olympics quota in shooting after settling for a bronze medal in the men's 10m air rifle event at the 14th Asian Championships in Doha on Tuesday (November 5).

Deepak shot 227.8 in the final of the event on the tournament's opening day. (SPORTS NEWS

Deepak, who won a bronze medal at the 2018 ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara last year, qualified for the eight-man final in third place with a score of 626.8.

India has already secured nine Tokyo quotas in rifle and pistol and lies behind China (25 quotas) and Korea (12) in the Asian region, besides the host-country Japan (12 allotted slots), in terms of quotas won.

The most experienced of the three Indian shooters participating in the event, Deepak lived up to the expectations by managing to win a quota.

Deepak is the second Indian shooter to earn an Olympic quota in the event after Divyansh Singh Panwar, who secured it in April.

(PTI)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Deepak Kumar (Shooting) Doha Shooting - Sports Other Sports Asian Shooting Championships Sports
Next Story : India v Bangladesh: Cyclone Threat Looms Over Second T20 In Rajkot
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement