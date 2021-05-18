Mary Kom To Spearhead India's Challenge At 'Big Money' Asian Boxing Championships

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) named a full-strength team for the upcoming 2021 Asian Boxing Championships to be held in Dubai, starting May 24. (More Sports News)

The prevailing travel ban had created doubts over India's participation but the BFI confirmed that the team is expected to reach Dubai on May 22 and visas will be issued on their arrival.

"Players' best interest has always been a priority for Boxing Federation of India and now is no different. We are thankful to the UAE Government, Indian Ambassador to UAE Mr Pavan Kapoor and ASBC President Anas Alotaiba who have helped us in every possible way to secure the team’s travel to Dubai. This is a much-needed competition which is crucial for the final phase of training and preparation for the Olympics,” BFI President Ajay Singh said.

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom will spearhead India's challenge in the championship for which the International Boxing Association (AIBA) in an unprecedented move announced a prize fund of USD 400,000.

The tournament, which was originally planned in India but shifted to Dubai because of the COVID-19 pandemic, begins on May 24. It will feature both the men's women's competitions.

"For the boxers who take first place, both men and women, the award is USD 10,000. For the second, the prize money is USD 5,000 and for both bronze medallists, it is USD 2,500 USD each," the world body announced in a statement.

AIBA President Umar Kremlev said the decision will motivate the boxers to do their best.

"Boxers should receive a reward for their hard work. Not only will money motivate athletes, but also ensure the financial stability of them and their families," he said.

"All we do is for the sake of our boxers, they are our most important persons. I wish all the participants of the Asian Championships to show their best in the ring and stay healthy," he added.

Along with India, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Yemen are registered to attend the competition.

All the top players and Tokyo Olympics-bound boxers are participating in the tournament.

Indian squad:

Men: Vinod Tanwar (49kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (56kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (64kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Narender (+91kg).

Women: Monika (48kg), MC Mary Kom (51kg), Sakshi (54kg), Jasmine (57kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Saweety (81kg) and Anupama (+81kg).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine