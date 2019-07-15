﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Ashley Giles Lauds Eoin Morgan And Trevor Bayliss After England's Cricket World Cup Win

Ashley Giles Lauds Eoin Morgan And Trevor Bayliss After England's Cricket World Cup Win

England's Ashley Giles is in no rush to settle the team's future, preferring to appreciate Eoin Morgan and Trevor Bayliss.

Omnisport 15 July 2019
Ashley Giles Lauds Eoin Morgan And Trevor Bayliss After England's Cricket World Cup Win
England, led by Eoin Morgan, claimed their maiden Cricket World Cup title on Sunday (July 14), defeating New Zealand courtesy of a higher boundary count following a Super Over at Lord's.
AP
Ashley Giles Lauds Eoin Morgan And Trevor Bayliss After England's Cricket World Cup Win
outlookindia.com
2019-07-15T20:08:43+0530

Ashley Giles hailed the roles of Eoin Morgan and Trevor Bayliss in England's Cricket World Cup win, adding he is in no rush to discuss the captain's future or to decide on the next head coach. (ENG v NZ HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD

Skipper Morgan led hosts England to their first World Cup success after a dramatic final at Lord's on Sunday, with Bayliss watching on as he prepares to leave his role as coach following the upcoming Ashes series.

ALSO READ: Extra Time, Super Over And Boundaries – England's Dramatic World Cup Wins

Morgan, now 32, is likely to be questioned on his plans going forward, yet Giles is giving nothing away.

And the director of cricket is also willing to be patient in appointing Bayliss' successor, keen not to distract from the Ashes against Australia, starting on August 1.

ALSO READ: Stokes' Hand Of God Or An Umpiring Blunder? World Cup Final Raises 'Technical' Question

"We've not got to [discussions with Morgan] quite yet, but Eoin's been a brilliant leader of this team," Giles told Sky Sports.

"He was a crucial part of the turnaround in our white-ball form - as was Trevor Bayliss and Andrew Strauss. We'll wait to talk about that.

"For us, we move on very quickly - we have Ashes camp starting at the weekend. Hopefully we can get the boys home and get them some rest.

"Trevor was brought in specifically really for his knowledge of white-ball cricket, with that being his strength area. He's done a great job.

"Most of the time, he's horizontal, extremely laid back, and sets the right environment in the dressing room. I'm chuffed for him. That partnership with Eoin Morgan has been fundamental to us getting to this point.

"The same applies as before [with Bayliss' future]. We're going to wait until after the Ashes for any process.

"There's a lot of noise anyway - here and through the Ashes, too - so if we have to go to the winter with someone who's just a stand-in for the time being, we'll do that. We'll run a full process after the Ashes is completed."

READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Trevor Bayliss Eoin Morgan Ashley Giles London ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England national cricket team Ashes Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rajasthan Court Ends Practice Of Addressing Judges As 'My Lord', 'Your Lordship'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters