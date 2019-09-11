Ashes, ENG Vs AUS, 5th Test: Struggling Jason Roy Left Out By England, Ben Stokes Passed Fit To Bat Against Australia

﻿
England have dropped Jason Roy for the final Ashes Test against Australia, with Sam Curran coming in alongside Chris Woakes, who has replaced Craig Overton even as Ben Stokes takes his place as a mere batsman

Omnisport 11 September 2019
The World Cup winner has failed to impress in the first four matches of the series, either as an opener or when he dropped down the order at Old Trafford, where he made a top score of 31.
Jason Roy has been dropped from England's side for the final Ashes Test at The Oval after his poor form throughout the series, with Ben Stokes passed fit to bat.

Roy has failed to establish himself, either as an opener alongside Rory Burns or when switched to number four for the Old Trafford Test.

Also Read: Ashes 5th Test - Preview

The 29-year-old's highest score came in Manchester, when he made 31 as England desperately attempted to keep the series alive, to no avail, and Roy has now made way for Sam Curran.

Craig Overton proved resilient with the bat in England's second innings at Old Trafford before he was eventually dismissed by Josh Hazlewood, but the Somerset bowler has been replaced by Chris Woakes.

Also Read: ‘Accidental' Australia Captain Tim Paine On Verge Of Ashes Landmark

Stokes will play as a specialist batsman, with the all-rounder unable to bowl due to a shoulder injury.

Australia captain Tim Paine confirmed one change to his 12-man squad, with Mitchell Marsh replacing Travis Head.

England team for fifth Ashes Test: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

Ben Stokes Jason Roy Joe Root Sam Curran Chris Woakes London Ashes England vs Australia ICC World Test Championship England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Cricket Sports
