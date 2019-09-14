Ashes, ENG Vs AUS, 5th Test: Marnus Labuschagne Denies Australia's Intensity Has Dropped

﻿
England are in good shape to draw the Ashes series at 2-2 but Marnus Labuschagne insists Australia are determined to finish with a win

Omnisport 14 September 2019
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne leaves the field after being dismissed during day four of the fourth Ashes Test cricket match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-09-14T00:48:10+0530

Marnus Labuschagne denied Australia have let their intensity levels slip after retaining the Ashes despite England dominating day two of the final Test.

ReportDay 2 Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

After Rory Burns saw a poor lbw verdict from umpire Kumar Dharmasena overturned on review from the final ball of Friday's play at The Oval, England lead by 78 runs with all 10 wickets in hand in their second innings.

Labuschagne made 48 but was one of six wickets to fall to England paceman Jofra Archer as Australia were bowled out for 225, Steve Smith offering the main resistance with a typically doughty 80.

Also Read: Smith Creates One Of The Biggest Records In Cricket

England are well placed to close out a victory that would draw them level at 2-2 despite failing to reclaim the urn, but Labuschagne insists Australia remain determined to win the series.

"We came here today looking for a really solid batting performance and obviously we didn't do that but we're still in the contest," Labuschagne told BBC Sport.

"The intensity definitely has not dropped. It's hard to say that when our play on the field maybe reflects that. But we came to win the Ashes and we really want to do that.

"We don't want to just retain the Ashes. We have to come out tomorrow 100 per cent on it and ready to take any chance."

