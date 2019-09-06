Sadly, Steve Smith is unlikely to bat on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford. Given the chance, he will bat for all five days without any complaint and fans will love to see him at work, even at his annoyingly fidgety best or worse, depending on one's perspective. That's what Steve Smith is all about. And he's given everyone yearning for Test cricket. Simply put, this Test match, this Ashes series has been all about the man from Sydney -- scoring runs, setting up rivalries, and even getting injured in the process. Now, he might have landed the knock-out punch to England to retain the urn. Riding on Smith's double hundred, Aussie captain Tim Paine declared their first innings at 467/8, then removed England's promoted opener Joe Denly. As things stand now, Australia are in a prime position to dictate the proceedings. So, what will England do? The hosts will need to find their own 'Smith' to avoid defeat, which currently seems inevitable, and save the series. Or probably, they can pray for more rain. Follow live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of the Manchester Test between England and Australia here.
Live Cricket Score - Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia, 4th Test: Rain Delays Start Of Day 3
Live Cricket Score - Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia, 4th Test: Rain Delays Start Of Day 3
Having witnessed a batting masterclass from Steve Smith, England will hope to find their own problem-solver on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes 2019 Test against Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester. It's now or never for England. But rain delayed the start of play on Friday. Catch live updates and live cricket score of ENG vs AUS here
