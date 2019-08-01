Australia Test cricket captain Tim Paine feels that there is no need to be overly concerned about England's previous record at Edgbaston, which will be hosting the first Ashes Test on August 1.

It is worth noting that the hosts have won all their last 11 matches in all formats in Birmingham. They are also undefeated in Tests since 2008, when they lost to South Africa at the venue.

"England haven't lost here in how long? I don't even know, I haven't looked at it, it doesn't concern us at all. I know a lot of the times when teams come to Australia and they have to go to the Gabba or the WACA it plays on their mind. I've seen it work in reverse. It doesn't affect us," Cricket.com.au quoted Paine as saying.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: Excited To Bat At No. 3, Reveals Joe Root

"We've got our plans individually, plans as a team and it's about us going out on Thursday and executing that skill. We believe if we do that it doesn't matter if we play at Edgbaston or the Gabba or on the moon," he added.

In the recently concluded 2019 World Cup, Australia crashed out of the semifinals against England. Steve Smith and David Warner received a hostile reception during the tournament, and a similar behavior could be expected from the crowd.

"We feel if you speak about what might happen when it does you've got a plan in place to handle it and that's what we've done. (Smith, Warner and Bancroft) are human beings, they've got feelings, they're no different to anyone else. What we've spoken about is that we believe it's going to go up a notch," Paine said.

"We thought the guys handled themselves superbly throughout the World Cup ... (Bancroft) hasn't witnessed it yet but certainly, Steve and Dave handled themselves superbly," he added.

(ANI Inputs)