Ashes 2019, ENG Vs AUS: Umpires Become Butt Of The Joke After Opening Day Blunders

Umpiring howlers dominated opening day of the Ashes 2019 between cricket's two traditional rivals, England and Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday with as many as five overturned decisions. These came even after the increased scrutiny over deplorable decisions during the recent ICC Cricket World Cup. (DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

Opting to bat first, Australia were given early favour, as early as the second over, Stuart Broad was denied the wicket of David Warner, who's making a Test comeback after serving a year-long ban, with Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar failing to pick a bottom edge.

In the fourth over, Broad got lucky, courtesy another Dar mistake. An LBW which was not there. Hawkeye showed the ball clearly missing the stumps, by some margin. Warner, however, played the good boy and left without reviewing.

Then came West Indies umpire Joel Wilson's turn. In the 15th over, Wilson was forced to overturn his not out decision of a caught behind appeal against Usman Khawaja off Chris Woakes.

In the 34th over, an angry Steve Smith, who eventually ended up scoring a majestic hundred, was left to fend off for himself against Dar. A quick review saved the former Aussie captain from an LBW. Then, he was batting at 34.

In the very next over, England took another successful review to send Matthew Wade back, trapped LBW by Woakes.

In the 40th over, Broad once again became a benefactor of poor umpiring decision as James Pattinson paid the price. And another LBW decision against a ball which was missing. The Aussie didn't take the review.

But Aussies took a review to save tail-ender Peter Siddle, who went onto stitch an 88-run stand with Smith. In the 47th over, Wilson deemed Siddle trapped in front. But the review showed a huge inside edge.

Here are some reactions:

Ironic the #Ashes series is sponsored by Specsavers given the woeful umpire decisons today pic.twitter.com/a2jc5EyAZ1 — Mr Geoff Peters (@mrgeoffpeters) August 1, 2019

What does it mean when the umpire does this? #Ashes pic.twitter.com/oDOSBzdRsH — Aidan Kelly (@AidanKelly4) August 1, 2019

@ICC please retire Aleem Dar he is on the course to become the worst Umpire in History #Ashes — AnWaR ShAiKh (@anwar_shaikh) August 2, 2019

Feeling for the third umpire last night.. thought he’d have a quiet one with his feet up watching day one of the Ashes and ended up on the edge of his seat waiting for the next review.....#ashes — Dave Hutchison (@dockerhutch) August 2, 2019

Update ! England are bowling very well. The umpiring has been horrific from ball 1 & so has the reviews process of the right ones from Aust. And the batting has lacked any intent as the Australians have looked nervous, all this equals 119/7 ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 1, 2019

Horrible umpiring. So many poor decisions already. Joel Wilson is a useless umpire,fine. But even Aleem Dar is making horrible mistakes.#Ashes — Chowkidar Suraj S Subramanian (@SurajSSubraman1) August 1, 2019

Has there ever been such a poor International umpire as Joel Wilson. Always making mistakes. Maybe Ireland v Afghanistan but how on earth did he get an Ashes gig? #ENGvAUS #Ashes — Charlie ð´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ðªðº ð¶ï¸ (@charlie_strange) August 1, 2019

Australia scored 284 with Smith scoring 144 off 219 balls. Broad took five wickets for 86, while Woakes claimed three for 58. At Stumps on Day 1, England were 10/0 after two overs.