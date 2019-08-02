﻿
Ashes 2019, ENG Vs AUS: Umpires Become Butt Of The Joke After Opening Day Blunders

Umpires Aleem Dar of Pakistan and Joel Wilson of West Indies dished out as many as seven wrong decisions on Day 1 of the first Ashes 2019 Test between England and Australia

Outlook Web Bureau 02 August 2019
Umpire Aleem Dar warns Australia's David Warner about standing at the bowling crease the crease during Day 1 of the first Ashes Test cricket match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Thursday Aug. 1, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-08-02T09:13:42+0530

Umpiring howlers dominated opening day of the Ashes 2019 between cricket's two traditional rivals, England and Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday with as many as five overturned decisions. These came even after the increased scrutiny over deplorable decisions during the recent ICC Cricket World Cup. (DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD

Opting to bat first, Australia were given early favour, as early as the second over, Stuart Broad was denied the wicket of David Warner, who's making a Test comeback after serving a year-long ban, with Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar failing to pick a bottom edge.

Also Read: Fans Reignite Kohli-Smith Comparison

In the fourth over, Broad got lucky, courtesy another Dar mistake. An LBW which was not there. Hawkeye showed the ball clearly missing the stumps, by some margin. Warner, however, played the good boy and left without reviewing.

Then came West Indies umpire Joel Wilson's turn. In the 15th over, Wilson was forced to overturn his not out decision of a caught behind appeal against Usman Khawaja off Chris Woakes.

Also Read: James Anderson Gives England Injury Scare

In the 34th over, an angry Steve Smith, who eventually ended up scoring a majestic hundred, was left to fend off for himself against Dar. A quick review saved the former Aussie captain from an LBW. Then, he was batting at 34.

In the very next over, England took another successful review to send Matthew Wade back, trapped LBW by Woakes.

In the 40th over, Broad once again became a benefactor of poor umpiring decision as James Pattinson paid the price. And another LBW decision against a ball which was missing. The Aussie didn't take the review.

But Aussies took a review to save tail-ender Peter Siddle, who went onto stitch an 88-run stand with Smith. In the 47th over, Wilson deemed Siddle trapped in front. But the review showed a huge inside edge.

Here are some reactions:

Australia scored 284 with Smith scoring 144 off 219 balls. Broad took five wickets for 86, while Woakes claimed three for 58. At Stumps on Day 1, England were 10/0 after two overs.

or just type initial letters