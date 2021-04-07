April 07, 2021
Poshan
As COVID-19 Rages, At What Point Is It Time To Say 'Cancel IPL 2021'? Cricket World Is Divided

As COVID cases reach record numbers every day, the BCCI and its various stakeholders, including the broadcasters, are trying to deliver a 'safe' IPL 2021

Outlook Web Bureau 07 April 2021
Coronavirus shadow on IPL!
Courtesy: BCCI
outlookindia.com
2021-04-07T16:09:49+05:30

A bullish BCCI is determined to go ahead with the 2021 edition of the world's most popular T20 cricket league, the Indian Premier League, even as the country continues to see record daily surges in COVID-19 infections.

Unlike the 2020 edition, which was held in the United Arab Emirates, this time the IPL will be held in India, with the season opener between Rohit Sharma-led defending champions Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai, scheduled for April 9 (Friday). But there is a cloud of uncertainty.

On Wednesday, a couple of days before the start of the tournament, RCB's Daniel Sams became the latest player to be tested positive for coronavirus. This is after the infections to Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals), Nitish Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) and Kiran More (Mumbai Indians coaching staff). Then there was a breach in the bubble housing the TV crew in Mumbai.

And not so surprisingly, #IPL and #COVID were trending on social media together, with many talking about the possible cancellation of the T20 league.

Here are some reactions:

And as they say, the jury is still out!

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

