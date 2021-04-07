India’s Covid-19 Tally Rises By Record 115,736 Cases As One-Lakh Mark Breached For Second Time

India detected 115,736 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest daily increase so far. Nearly 55,000 cases were detected in Maharashtra, while Chhattisgarh scaled a new peak of 9,921 cases. Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi reported more than 5,000 cases each.

Of India’s total Covid-19 caseload (1,28,01,785), there are now 8,43,473 active cases. At least 630 deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the toll to 1,66,177. About a half of these were from Maharashtra. Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka were the other states which reported a large number of deaths.

Registering a steady increase for the 28th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 8,43,473 comprising 6.59 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.11 per cent, the data stated.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,92,135, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28,

70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 25,14, 39,598 samples have been tested up to April 6 with 12,08, 339 samples being tested on Tuesday.

