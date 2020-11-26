San Isidro attorney general John Broyad said Diego Maradona died of natural causes as authorities await an autopsy following the Argentina and Napoli great's death.

Maradona died at the age of 60 after a suspected heart attack, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed on Wednesday.

Regarded as one of the greatest's ever footballers, Maradona was discharged from hospital a fortnight ago following brain surgery, having undergone a routine operation for a subdural haematoma after being admitted to hospital due to concerns over anaemia and dehydration.

As the football and sporting world mourns the passing of one of the finest athletes to grace the planet, Broyad addressed the media outside the residence where Maradona died midweek.

La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino, a través de su Presidente Claudio Tapia, manifiesta su más profundo dolor por el fallecimiento de nuestra leyenda, Diego Armando Maradona.



Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones pic.twitter.com/xh6DdfCFed — AFA (@afa) November 25, 2020

"We can confirm, with great sadness, that affects the country and the entire world, the passing of Diego Armando Maradona, at approximately 12 noon today," Broyad said.

"The work of the forensic police got underway at 16:00 with investigators arriving at his residence and commencing their procedures.

"The personnel of forensic police departments of San Martin, San Isidro and La Plata, the most qualified departments overseeing procedures at private residences, inspected the body of Diego Armando Maradona.

"An autopsy will be carried out at the morgue of the San Fernando Hospital starting at 18:00. No sign of any foul play was noted, no sign of any violence was noted.

"The autopsy will be carried out in order to officially confirm the cause of death. At the moment, ahead of the autopsy and all the formalities, we can inform you that the death was a result of natural causes, without any, please wait, please wait, without any signs of violence. The autopsy will establish the cause of the death."

Maradona, the captain and inspiration behind Argentina's World Cup success in 1986 before going on to coach his country at the 2010 showpiece, had been hospitalised just days after turning 60.

He appeared in a fragile state when he briefly made an appearance as his Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata side played a match on the evening of his birthday last month.

Maradona won 91 caps for Argentina between 1977 and 1994, scoring 34 goals at international level.

He started his career with Argentinos Juniors before joining Boca Juniors and went on to play for Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell's Old Boys before returning to Boca in 1995.

Maradona had the best years of his club career in Italy, playing a massive part in Napoli winning the Serie A title in the 1986-87 and 1989-90 seasons.

Playmaker Maradona also lifted the UEFA Cup with Napoli in 1989 and he won three trophies during his time at Barca – including the Copa del Rey in 1983.

Maradona also had stints in charge of Textil Mandiyu, Racing Club, Al-Wasl, Fujairah and Dorados de Sinaloa in Mexico before being appointed by Gimnasia last year.

