May 07, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Ansu Fati Injury: Barcelona Confirm Another Knee Operation For Youngster

Ansu Fati Injury: Barcelona Confirm Another Knee Operation For Youngster

Ansu Fati's injury comeback has hit another setback, with Barcelona confirming the Spain forward has had to undergo further surgery on his knee.

Omnisport 07 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ansu Fati Injury: Barcelona Confirm Another Knee Operation For Youngster
Ansu Fati suffered a serious meniscus injury in November, having scored five goals across 10 appearances for Barca across all competitions.
AP Photo
Ansu Fati Injury: Barcelona Confirm Another Knee Operation For Youngster
outlookindia.com
2021-05-07T09:40:44+05:30

Ansu Fati's injury comeback has hit another setback, with Barcelona confirming the Spain forward has had to undergo another knee operation. (More Football News)

Fati suffered a serious meniscus injury in November, having scored five goals across 10 appearances for Barca across all competitions.

He had initially been forecast to return in March, though the 18-year-old hinted in a social media post at the end of that month he may be facing a longer spell on the sidelines.

Having failed to return to training throughout April, Fati has now gone under the knife yet again, this time for a revision arthroscopy in his left knee.

Barca confirmed in a statement on the club's official website that the operation had been undertaken by Dr. Jose Carlos Noronha in Porto.

The Blaugrana have offered no update on a timescale for Fati's return, though it will certainly rule the youngster out of Euro 2020, albeit his chances of making the rearranged tournament already seemed extremely remote.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Wrestler Sumit Malik Seals Olympic Quota; Amit Dhankar, Satywart Kadiyan Ousted

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Ansu Fati Barcelona FC Barcelona La Liga Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos