Ace Para-badminton Player Ramesh Tikaram Dies Of COVID-19

Ramesh Tikaram was instrumental in bringing the international para-badminton tournament to India in 2001

PTI 16 July 2020
Ramesh Tikaram receiving Arjuna Award from President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
Courtesy: Twitter (@DeepaAthlete)
Arjuna awardee and ace para-badminton player Ramesh Tikaram died of coronavirus in a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday, Para-Badminton India president N C Sudhir said.

"We are sorry to inform you that Ramesh Tikaram passed away this afternoon..." Sudhir said in a statement.

Talking to PTI, he said the 51-year-old player, who had fever and cough, was admitted to a private hospital on June 29.

The player is survived by wife and two children, said Sudhir.

One of the sportsman's friend K Y Venkatesh said Tikaram was instrumental in bringing the international para-badminton tournament to the country in 2001.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

