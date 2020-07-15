Ace Indian Shooter Anjum Moudgil Auctions Painting, To Raise Funds In Fight Vs COVID-19

July 15, 2020
Poshan
An Arjuna Awardee, Anjum Moudgil has won silver medals in the 2018 World Shooting Championships, silver in 2018 Commonwealth Games, silver and bronze medals in 2017 CWG.

Anjum Moudgil posted her painting on Twitter and said that the bidding starts from 9000 rupees.
Ace Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil has decided to auction a painting, to raise funds to support workers and support staff members of the sports community affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old posted her painting on Twitter and said that the bidding starts from 9000 rupees.

She tweeted, "Painting up for sale. The proceeds collected by this auction will be donated to @Playfor_India which is supporting daily workers and support staff members of the sporting community hit hard due to pandemic. All those who are interested to bid kindly Message . Current bid 9000âÂ¹."

An Arjuna Awardee, Moudgil has won silver medals in the 2018 World Shooting Championships, silver in 2018 Commonwealth Games, silver and bronze medals in 2017 CWG.

