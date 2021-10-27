Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Serie A: Olivier Giroud Takes AC Milan On Top Of League Table

Olivier Giroud scored AC Milan's only goal in the 14th minute to help his team move past the second-placed Napoli in Serie A.

Serie A: Olivier Giroud Takes AC Milan On Top Of League Table
AC Milan's Olivier Giroud roars after scoring his team's opening goal against Torino in a Serie A match at the San Siro stadium in Milan on Tuesday. | AP

Trending

Serie A: Olivier Giroud Takes AC Milan On Top Of League Table
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T13:52:44+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 1:52 pm

AC Milan defeated Torino 1-0 to move three points clear at the top of Serie A at the San Siro stadium in Milan on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Olivier Giroud scored the only goal of the match in the 14th minute to help Milan move past the second-placed Napoli, which will host Bologna on October 29.

"We take the three points, that’s the most important,” Giroud said.

"We play every three days and it’s very difficult for the body. Everything was not perfect, but we are very pleased with the win tonight. Torino is a tough team to play against."

The Rossoneri were still dealing with an injury crisis, but defender Theo Hernández was fit for a place on the bench after recovering from the Covid-19.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Milan was the only team in the top six in Serie A to win over the weekend but only narrowly avoided embarrassment as two late goals helped it beat nine-man Bologna 4-2.

It seemed as if matters had improved when Milan took the lead after Rade Krunic nodded on a corner for Giroud to tap in from a couple of yards. It was the 35-year-old’s fourth goal in his six league matches for Milan.

However, the Rossoneri barely had another sight of a goal in a mediocre match. Torino went closer, with one of its best chances coming in the 76th as Antonio Sanabria ran onto a through ball but Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu managed to parry his effort and Fikayo Tomori cleared the loose ball off the line.

The visitors almost scored a last-gasp equalizer.

Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic had come up for a free-kick and stayed in the area for the ensuing corner. He managed to flick it on toward Sanabria but the forward couldn’t adjust to get a proper shot in and Milan cleared the danger, much to the relief of coach Stefano Pioli who celebrated as if his side had scored a goal.

Pioli will be hoping to have more of his first-choice players back heading into a difficult week in which Milan plays title rivals Roma and Inter Milan, either side of a match against Porto in the Champions League, where it is bottom of its group with zero points.

Salernitana moved off the bottom of the table as it snatched a 2-1 win at 10-man Venezia for Stefano Colantuono’s first victory in charge.

Colantuono replaced Fabrizio Castori as coach last week but his first match ended in a 4-2 loss to Empoli.

Salernitana again conceded early as Mattia Aramu fired Venezia in front in the 14th minute but Federico Bonazzoli leveled in the 61st and matters went from bad to worse for the home team seven minutes later when Ethan Ampadu was shown a red card for a challenge that barely appeared to merit a booking.

Andrea Schiavone drilled home the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time for his first-ever Serie A goal.

Salernitana moved a point above Cagliari and onto level points with 18th-placed Genoa. They are a point from safety after Genoa drew 1-1 at Spezia.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Olivier Giroud Milan Football AC Milan Torino Serie A Sports Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Scotland Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM Live -- Full Details

Live Streaming Of Scotland Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM Live -- Full Details

T20 World Cup 2021: Steve Smith Willing To ‘Slide Down The Order’ To Play Anchor Role For Australia

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

WBBL: Jemimah Rodrigues' Fifty Helps Melbourne Renegades Beat Sydney Thunder

BAN vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim Give Bangladesh Steady Start

PAK Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Bowlers Displayed Highest Class, Says Kane Williamson

La Liga: Arnaut Danjuma’s Late Strike Earns Villarreal Draw Against Cadiz In Six-Goal Thriller

German Cup: Two Thorgan Hazard Goals Send Borussia Dortmund Into Third Round

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup: Rubel Hossian Replaces Injured Mohammad Saifuddin In Bangladesh Squad

T20 World Cup: Rubel Hossian Replaces Injured Mohammad Saifuddin In Bangladesh Squad

AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021: Former Champions Sri Lanka Aim To Exploit Australia’s Top-Order Woes

AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021: Former Champions Sri Lanka Aim To Exploit Australia’s Top-Order Woes

League Cup: Chelsea Beat Southampton In Shootout

League Cup: Chelsea Beat Southampton In Shootout

Carli Lloyd Hangs Boot After US Thumping Victory Over South Korea

Carli Lloyd Hangs Boot After US Thumping Victory Over South Korea

Read More from Outlook

LIVE | Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Bombay High Court To Resume Bail Hearing Today Afternoon

LIVE | Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Bombay High Court To Resume Bail Hearing Today Afternoon

Outlook Web Bureau / The HC is hearing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail petition in connection with his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/india-news-do-they-want-me-to-become-sati-pratibha-singh-on-carrying-forward-virbhadra-singhs-legacy-ahead-of-mandi-bypolls/398916

T20 World Cup, Live: Moeen Ali's Double Strike Shakes Bangladesh Early

T20 World Cup, Live: Moeen Ali's Double Strike Shakes Bangladesh Early

Koushik Paul / Follow live updates and cricket scores of Bangladesh vs England, ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement