Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ATP Cup 2022: World No.1 Novak Djokovic Named In Serbia Team, Spain Omit Rafael Nadal

Serbia will start favourites in Group A, which also comprises Norway, Chile and Spain. The ATP Cup 2022 will be played in Sydney at Ken Rosewall Arena and the tennis stadium at Sydney Olympic Park.

ATP Cup 2022: World No.1 Novak Djokovic Named In Serbia Team, Spain Omit Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic led Serbia to title in the inaugural ATP Cup in 2020. | File photo

Trending

ATP Cup 2022: World No.1 Novak Djokovic Named In Serbia Team, Spain Omit Rafael Nadal
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T20:47:52+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 8:47 pm

Novak Djokovic has been named in the Serbian team for January’s ATP Cup, an indication that Djokovic could play in the Australian Open a week later despite controversy over his vaccination status. (More Tennis News)

Organisers on Tuesday said 18 of the world’s top 20 players will take part in the 16-country tournament in Sydney from January 1-9, with Djokovic leading top-seeded Serbia.

Djokovic hadn’t publicly committed to defending his Australian Open title at Melbourne Park or revealed his vaccination status, with a mandate that he needs to be double-vaccinated to play.

While the ATP Cup 2022 doesn’t have the same entry criteria, his inclusion for the ATP Cup means he now appears likely to chase a 10th title and 21st Grand Slam singles title at Melbourne Park, which would break a tie for major singles wins with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

To play without being vaccinated in Sydney, the New South Wales state government would have to apply for an exemption for Djokovic and the 34-year-old would have to undergo 14 days of quarantine upon arrival.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Australia has been included in Group B with defending champions Russia and strong sides from Italy and Austria. The Australians will be led by Alex de Minaur. The Russians, who won the Davis Cup last week, will be led by world No.2 Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Roman Safiullin and Evgeny Donskoy.

Serbia will start favourite in Group A, which will also features Norway, Chile and Spain. World No. 6 Nadal hasn’t been included in Spain's lineup. Germany, Canada, Britain and the United States are in Group C and Greece, Poland Argentina and Georgia round out the tournament in Group D.

The ATP Cup 2022 will be played in Sydney at Ken Rosewall Arena and the tennis stadium at Sydney Olympic Park. The Australian Open begins on January 17.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Roger Federer Sydney Tennis ATP Cup International Tennis Federation Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ajaz Patel After Historic 10-Wicket Feat In Mumbai: ‘Want To Play 80-90 Tests For New Zealand’

Ajaz Patel After Historic 10-Wicket Feat In Mumbai: ‘Want To Play 80-90 Tests For New Zealand’

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Poor Batting Hurts Bangladesh As Sajid Khan Spins Pakistan To Pole Position

Guy Forget, Former Tennis Player, Steps Down As French Open And Paris Masters Director

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, Gabba Test: Australia Start Favourites - Statistical Preview

Ashes 2021, AUS Vs ENG, Gabba Test: It’s Bowling Captain Pat Cummins Vs Batting Captain Joe Root

SA Vs IND: South Africa Recall Pacer Duanne Olivier For Three-Test Series Against India

Bangladesh Cricket Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Why Shakib Al Hasan Is Opting Out

Ashes 2021-22: Why England Are Resting Pacer James Anderson In Gabba Test Vs Australia

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Bianca Andreescu, 2019 US Open Tennis Champion, Takes Mental Health Break

Bianca Andreescu, 2019 US Open Tennis Champion, Takes Mental Health Break

Omicron? Two Bangladesh Women’s Cricketers Test Positive For Covid-19 After Zimbabwe Tour

Omicron? Two Bangladesh Women’s Cricketers Test Positive For Covid-19 After Zimbabwe Tour

Everton Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22: Demarai Gray’s Winner Lifts Mood At Goodison Park

Everton Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22: Demarai Gray’s Winner Lifts Mood At Goodison Park

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 4: Sajid Khan (6/35) Puts Pakistan (300/4 decl) On Top Vs Bangladesh (76/7) - Highlights

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 4: Sajid Khan (6/35) Puts Pakistan (300/4 decl) On Top Vs Bangladesh (76/7) - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Explainer | Why A Democratic India Must Junk Draconian AFSPA

Explainer | Why A Democratic India Must Junk Draconian AFSPA

Ashutosh Sharma / Experts believe the AFSPA has caused more harm to the Indian State in insurgency-hit areas than mitigating problems. Here’s why.

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Advertisement