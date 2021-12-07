Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Guy Forget, Former Tennis Player, Steps Down As French Open And Paris Masters Director

Guy Forget was appointed as Paris Masters director in 2012. He took charge of Roland Garros in 2016. Under Forget, Roland Garros introduced night sessions this year.

Guy Forget achieved a career-best ranking of No.4 in 1991 during his playing days.

2021-12-07T18:54:22+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 6:54 pm

French Open director Guy Forget has resigned, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Tuesday. Forget’s contract was to expire at the end of the year. The FFT said his replacement at the helm of the clay-court Grand Slam tournament will be announced soon. (More Tennis News)

Forget also stepped down as director of the Paris Masters. L’Equipe newspaper first reported the news. The daily said Forget informed federation president Gilles Moretton on Tuesday morning.

“Guy Forget, whose contract expires on December 31, 2021, is stepping down as director of the French Open and the Rolex Paris Masters. His succession for the Paris Grand Slam will be announced in the coming days,” the FFT said in a statement.

The federation did not give any reason for Forget’s sudden departure and thanked him for “his commitment and exemplary work, which have contributed to the influence of these two major tournaments on the international scene.”

Forget had been running Roland Garros since 2016. He was appointed Paris Masters director in 2012. He was a former top tennis player who achieved a career-best ranking of No. 4 in 1991. As a player, he helped France win the Davis Cup in 1991 and 1996 before retiring in 1997.

He also led France to the Davis Cup title as team captain in 2001 and to the Fed Cup title in 2003. Stade Roland Garros has undergone a major facelift during Forget’s tenure, with the addition of a retractable roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier and the building of a stunning new court surrounded by greenhouses filled with exotic plants.

