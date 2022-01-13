Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Spell Out Strategy To Treat Those Lacking Facilities For Home Isolation, Provide COVID Test Results Soon: AIADMK

In a statement, the former Chief Minister said the then AIADMK government launched concrete and concerted measures since the outbreak of the pandemic in Tamil Nadu on March 7, 2020, and contained the contagion.

Policemen stop people during the night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am imposed by the Tamil Nadu government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

2022-01-13T23:48:58+05:30
Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 11:48 pm

The opposition AIADMK on Thursday sought to know how the State government plans to treat the COVID-19 infected, lacking facilities for home isolation and the poor who could not afford pulse oximeters to constantly monitor their oxygen levels. Also, it demanded that the DMK government take steps to establish genome sequencing laboratories in the districts to detect Omicron variants besides ensuring that the COVID-19 test results are provided soon to the people.

Asking the government to spell out its strategy to treat those lacking adequate space for home isolation, leader of the opposition in the Assembly K Palaniswami said, "The people of Tamil Nadu are not clear on what kind of treatment would be given to those with comorbidities contracting the infection." In a statement, the former Chief Minister said the then AIADMK government launched concrete and concerted measures since the outbreak of the pandemic in Tamil Nadu on March 7, 2020, and contained the contagion.      

"Coronavirus infection remained under control until the announcement of the Assembly elections, as the then AIADMK government took a number of measures to contain the pandemic. People even felt the relief," Palaniswami said. However, ever since the DMK government took the reins, the pandemic spread rapidly, he alleged. "Tamil Nadu has been hit hard by the Coronavirus third wave now. The number of persons getting infected on December 31, 2021 was 1,155. It rose to 17,934 as of yesterday. Even the death toll is increasing," he said. Against this backdrop, the Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on January 11 asked those with mild symptoms and those with oxygen concentration above 92 to isolate themselves at home for 6 to 7 days. He also assured action against private hospitals if they treated infected people in defiance of the government’s announcement, Palaniswami claimed.       

-With PTI Inputs

Outlook Web Desk M.K. Stalin Chennai AIADMK DMK COVID 19 Genome Sequencing Lab Omicron variant Covid 19
