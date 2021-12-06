Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Soren Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 567 Crore Dalmia Cement Unit In Bokaro

Referring to Bokaro Steel Plant of the PSU Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the CM said it was once the largest factory in Asia but the situation now has changed. He said the government was ready to restore its reputation.

Soren Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 567 Crore Dalmia Cement Unit In Bokaro
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. | PTI Photo

Trending

Soren Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 567 Crore Dalmia Cement Unit In Bokaro
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T22:49:09+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 10:49 pm

On Monday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged industrial houses to fulfil their commitment in utilising land for setting up units and not to leave it vacant as it was linked to the hopes and aspirations of development.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the second unit (Unit-2) of Dalmia Bharat Cement Plant at Balidih, Bokaro to be built at a cost of Rs 567 crore, Soren said attracting investment and creating huge employment was one of the topmost priority of the state for all-round development.

"If the government gives land to industrial houses, then they should use it for setting up industries. Don't leave it vacant or allow it to be encroached. It is poor farmers, the needy and the others who give their land with great expectations so that they can get employment opportunities and be empowered," he said.

Related Stories

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Nothing is impossible if you have a positive attitude and a strong will, he said, adding that under the new industrial policy it is priority of the government that maximum capital investment should be done in the state.

Referring to Bokaro Steel Plant of the PSU Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the CM said it was once the largest factory in Asia but the situation now has changed. He said the government was ready to restore its reputation.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The existing Dalmia Bharat Cement Plant in the state that has a production capacity of 3.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) will reach a production capacity of 6.2 MTPA once the new unit is commissioned.

"For this the company will invest Rs 567 crore. Under the Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy- 2021, an MoU was signed between Dalmia Cement India Limited and the Industries Department in the Investors Summit held in the presence of Soren in New Delhi in August this year for the establishment of a cement plant," a statement from the state government said.

The state government has provided 16 acres of land to the company for expansion of Dalmia Bharat Cement Plant. The cement maker had expressed commitment in this regard during the Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (JIIPP) 2021 in New Delhi on August 28, launched by the chief minister. The second unit of the plant is scheduled to be completed in a year's span.

Eyeing to attract big-ticket investments and make Jharkhand a leading hub for manufacturing of electric vehicles, among others, the chief minister had earlier offered sops and facilities to mega industrial players including Tatas, Vedanta, SAIL, NTPC and Maruti Suzuki. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Hemant Soren Jharkhand Cement Industry Dalmia Bharat Industrial Activity Steel Authority of India Factory
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

Reaping The Whirlwind

Reaping The Whirlwind

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Ashutosh Sharma / Nagaland civilian killings are likely to derail the peace process at a time when New Delhi was fast-tracking talks with several political groups in the insurgency-hit region.

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Seema Guha / Prime Minister Modi and Vladimir Putin have a clear vision of the India-Russia relations and are unlikely to be battered by ties with third countries (China-Russia or India-US).

How To Regain Ashes? KP Has Few Tips For Root’s England

How To Regain Ashes? KP Has Few Tips For Root’s England

Soumitra Bose / England’s Test record in Australia is abysmal – nine defeats in the last 10 matches. The Three Lions last won the Ashes in 2011.

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah paid tributes to his father Sheikh Abdullah on his birth anniversary in Srinagar.

Advertisement