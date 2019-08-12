50-Year-Old Kolkata Cyclist In Vienna To Embark On 50-Day Solo Cycle Trip

Kolkata-based 50-year-old cyclist, Lipika Biswas, on late Sunday night reached Vienna from where she will embark on a 50-day-long solo bicycle trip through 6 countries.

She will cover in parts Austria, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, and conclude her journey in Turkey.

During the course of her journey, Lipika plans to rest in her tent and also looks forward to visiting homes of locals in villages.

Lipika says she will interact with people and encourage them to take to cycling, which is a pollution-free sustainable alternative in today's world.

She will also touch upon vital issues such as climate change, water conservation, going plastic-free, saving trees, forests and the environment.



Kolkata-based Biswas works in Eastern Railway. She has been a mountaineer, cyclist, and a solo cycle tourer for the past 25 years.