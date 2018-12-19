﻿
Home »  Website »  Society »  Delhi Food Truck Festival: Enjoy Delicacies From Local, National And Global Cuisines

Delhi Food Truck Festival: Enjoy Delicacies From Local, National And Global Cuisines

It had the best food trucks in town to please your taste buds with delicious and innovative food.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 December 2018
Delhi Food Truck Festival: Enjoy Delicacies From Local, National And Global Cuisines
Delhi Food Truck Festival: Enjoy Delicacies From Local, National And Global Cuisines
outlookindia.com
2018-12-19T21:41:32+0530

After the successful two seasons of Delhi Food Truck Festival (DFTF), the third season of the food truck festival was a huge success too. It had the best food trucks in town to please the taste buds with delicious and innovative food. And not to forget, the musical extravaganza at DFTF, with some of the country’s best singers and bands playing at the venue. All this coupled was coupled with loads of activities to indulge in and spend a great time at the capital. It was a total fun time with unlimited food and activities.

Organised at the Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium, the food festival is a perfect blend of scrumptious food coming from more than fifty stalls and 22 food trucks along with soothing music, shopping stalls, live band performance, RJ and celeb talks, stand-up comedies to bring life to the festival.

“Running in its third season, the Festival is the biggest and the most popular Food Truck Festival in the Country. At this edition will saw mouth-watering and sumptuous cuisines from across the globe from Food Trucks and Food Brands viz., Café Coffee Day, Lalit Food Truck, Keventers, Chicago Pizza, EMOI, Oh so stoned, Baskin Robbins, Mughal Nama, Shawrama House, Burnout, Bhook Box, Wow Momos, Flip on Wheels, Masca Bites and many more, coupled with live performances”, says the young entrepreneur Abhishek Deo, Founder and Festival Director at DFTF.

 

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Food Food & Beverages Society

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Jinnah House, Pakistan Founder's Mumbai Bungalow, Is Getting Transferred To External Affairs Ministry
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters