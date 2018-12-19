Delhi Food Truck Festival: Enjoy Delicacies From Local, National And Global Cuisines

After the successful two seasons of Delhi Food Truck Festival (DFTF), the third season of the food truck festival was a huge success too. It had the best food trucks in town to please the taste buds with delicious and innovative food. And not to forget, the musical extravaganza at DFTF, with some of the country’s best singers and bands playing at the venue. All this coupled was coupled with loads of activities to indulge in and spend a great time at the capital. It was a total fun time with unlimited food and activities.

Organised at the Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium, the food festival is a perfect blend of scrumptious food coming from more than fifty stalls and 22 food trucks along with soothing music, shopping stalls, live band performance, RJ and celeb talks, stand-up comedies to bring life to the festival.

“Running in its third season, the Festival is the biggest and the most popular Food Truck Festival in the Country. At this edition will saw mouth-watering and sumptuous cuisines from across the globe from Food Trucks and Food Brands viz., Café Coffee Day, Lalit Food Truck, Keventers, Chicago Pizza, EMOI, Oh so stoned, Baskin Robbins, Mughal Nama, Shawrama House, Burnout, Bhook Box, Wow Momos, Flip on Wheels, Masca Bites and many more, coupled with live performances”, says the young entrepreneur Abhishek Deo, Founder and Festival Director at DFTF.