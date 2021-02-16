RSS Marking Houses Of Those Donating For Ram Temple Like Nazi Germany: Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy accused RSS of marking houses of those who gave donations for the construction of Ram Temple. This is similar to what the Nazis did in Germany, he added allegedly.

Saying that they did not qualify for any responses on the matter, the RSS dismissed all such allegations.

In a series of tweets, the JD(S) leader claimed that the RSS was born in India around the time the Nazi Party was founded in Germany.

"It appears that those collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir have been separately marking the houses of those who paid money and those who did not."

"This is similar to what Nazis did in Germany during the regime of Hitler when lakhs of people lost their lives," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

He wondered where these developments would take the country to.

Quoting historians, Kumaraswamy claimed RSS took birth at the same time when the Nazi Party was founded in Germany.

"There are concerns on what will happen if the RSS tries to implement similar policies adopted by Nazis. The fundamental rights of people are being snatched away in the country now," the former Chief Minister alleged.

He claimed there was an undeclared emergency in the country as people cannot freely express their views.

Expressing his apprehensions about the media's independence in the coming days, the JD(S) leader said what will happen if the media upheld the government's views.

"It is clear from the emerging trends that anything may happen in the country," the former Chief Minister stated.

When contacted, RSS media-in charge E S Pradeep said, "Kumaraswamy's comments do not qualify for any response."

