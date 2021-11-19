RSS Affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch Lauds Centre's Move For Repealing The Three Farm Laws

The Centre's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws, was welcomed by The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM). They lauded the Modi government saying, "Narendra Modi has defeated the ill intentions of the anti-national and separatist forces" with the move.

Underlining that the intent of the three farm laws was "good", the SJM said, it concurs with the Prime minister that his government was not able to convince the agitating farmers about their benefits. "It is unfortunate that in the name of opposition to farm legislations, many separatist forces had entered into the agitation, endangering the integrity and security of the nation," co-convener of the RSS body Ashwani Mahajan said in a statement.

Mahajan further added that there is "definitely" a need to amend old laws and make new ones as to the need of the hour. "However, while making new laws there is underlying need to take all stakeholders on board,". He hopes that the repealing of these laws shall usher in a new chapter and reforms in agricultural marketing and other institutional reforms can see the light of the day.

"We appreciate the initiatives taken by the Union government towards improving the conditions of farming and farmers in the country, including increasing minimum support price (MSP) to cost plus 50 per cent and bringing more agriculture items under MSP arrangement, apart from opening new avenues of marketing of agriculture produce through electronic channels and many other steps taken by the government towards improving the condition of the farmers," Mahajan said.

