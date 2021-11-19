Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

RSS Affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch Lauds Centre's Move For Repealing The Three Farm Laws

"Swadeshi Jagran Manch welcomes the statement of prime minister repealing the three farm legislations, ending the controversies around them.... By this act of repealing the farm legislations the government has defeated the ill intentions of the anti-national and separatist forces,": Ashwani Mahajan

RSS Affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch Lauds Centre's Move For Repealing The Three Farm Laws
RSS Affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch Lauds Centre's Move For Repealing The Three Farm Laws | Tribhuvan Tiwari | Outlook

Trending

RSS Affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch Lauds Centre's Move For Repealing The Three Farm Laws
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T18:39:13+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 6:39 pm

The Centre's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws, was welcomed by The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM). They lauded the Modi government saying, "Narendra Modi has defeated the ill intentions of the anti-national and separatist forces" with the move.

Underlining that the intent of the three farm laws was "good", the SJM said, it concurs with the Prime minister that his government was not able to convince the agitating farmers about their benefits. "It is unfortunate that in the name of opposition to farm legislations, many separatist forces had entered into the agitation, endangering the integrity and security of the nation," co-convener of the RSS body Ashwani Mahajan said in a statement.

Mahajan further added that there is "definitely" a need to amend old laws and make new ones as to the need of the hour. "However, while making new laws there is underlying need to take all stakeholders on board,". He hopes that the repealing of these laws shall usher in a new chapter and reforms in agricultural marketing and other institutional reforms can see the light of the day.

"We appreciate the initiatives taken by the Union government towards improving the conditions of farming and farmers in the country, including increasing minimum support price (MSP) to cost plus 50 per cent and bringing more agriculture items under MSP arrangement, apart from opening new avenues of marketing of agriculture produce through electronic channels and many other steps taken by the government towards improving the condition of the farmers," Mahajan said.

With PTI Inputs

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Ashwani Mahajan Farm Laws Withdrawal Centre BJP RSS
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Sacred Feminine

The Sacred Feminine

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

V For Victory

V For Victory

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Protest Poetry: How Pash's Words Kept The Spirit Of Farmer Agitations Alive

Protest Poetry: How Pash's Words Kept The Spirit Of Farmer Agitations Alive

Suhas Munshi / The stirring poem, titled 'Sab Ton Khatarnaak' (The Most Dangerous), has become the leitmotif of the farmers' protests, which kept the hearts of protestors lit with hope.

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Preetha Nair / Scores of women participants in the agitation have tales of the neglect faced by women farmers in India, who remain invisible and relegated to the fringe with no ownership on land.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: New Zealand Reach 84/2 After 10 Overs

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: New Zealand Reach 84/2 After 10 Overs

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 in Ranchi today. India won the first match in Jaipur.

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

Vikas Pathak / The farmers are not-committal at Ghazipur border to when they would return back to their homes.

Advertisement