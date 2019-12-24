Rahul, Priyanka Stopped From Entering Meerut To Meet Families Of Protesters Killed In Violence

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The two had requested that they, along with another Congress leader, be allowed to meet the families, but were denied entry, Congress sources said in Delhi.
The Gandhis were stopped near Partapur police station. "We asked the police to show us order, but they did not show us any order for stopping us and told us to return," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.
The two leaders left for Meerut this morning to meet some of the family members of the deceased protesters. At least five protesters died in Meerut alone.
The Congress leaders have headed back to Delhi.
Priyanka Gandhi had on Sunday met the families of some of the protesters who died in Bijnor. Seventeen people are reported to have died in Uttar Pradesh during protests against the new citizenship law.
IND Vs WI, 3rd ODI: Shardul Thakur's Six-Ball 'Little Epic' Knock Fires Up Virat Kohli Like Never Before - WATCH
Jharkhand Assembly Election Results Live: PM Modi Congratulates JMM-Led Alliance For Victory
Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan Back For Series Vs Sri Lanka, Australia; Rohit Sharma Rested
Opinion: Of BJP's All Efforts To Backtrack On NRC, PM Modi's Most Pathetic
Child Rape Convicts Should Not Have Right To File Mercy Petition: President Kovind
Open Letter | Is This The Justice You Wanted, Ms Bachchan?
'Matter Of Concern': NHRC Orders Probe Into Killing Of Rape Accused In Telangana
Newborns Don’t Need Hepatitis B Vaccine Immediately After Birth, Can Wait For 6 Months, Says ICMR Study