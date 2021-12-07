Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Rahul Gandhi Demands Compensation For Dead Farmers' Kins, Slams Govt For Not Keeping Data

During the Zero Hour in parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Modi government for failing to maintain data on the death of farmers. Congress members demanded a statement from the government on the issue.

Rahul Gandhi Demands Compensation For Dead Farmers' Kins, Slams Govt For Not Keeping Data
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Trending

Rahul Gandhi Demands Compensation For Dead Farmers' Kins, Slams Govt For Not Keeping Data
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T16:43:12+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 4:43 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded compensation and jobs from the Centre for the next of kin of the deceased farmers who died during the year-long agitation against the three contentious farm laws on the borders of the national capital.

During the Zero Hour, Gandhi strongly criticised the Modi government for failing to maintain data on the death of farmers during the year-long agitation and tabled a list of farmers who were paid compensation and given jobs in Punjab and Haryana.

Congress members demanded a statement from the government on the issue and walked out of the House along with NCP and DMK members while raising slogans against the government.

“Around 700 farmers died in farmers’ agitation. The prime minister apologised to the farmers and accepted his mistake. On November 30, agriculture minister was asked a question - ‘how many farmers died in the agitation? Agriculture minister said he had no data,” the Congress member said.

“We found out that Punjab government has paid compensation of Rs five lakh each to more than 400 farmers. Of these 400 farmers, 152 have also been given jobs. I have one more list of 70 farmers from Haryana,” Gandhi said.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

“The prime minister had apologised and your government is saying that no farmer has died or you do not have the list of farmers. These are the names here,” the former Congress president said before submitting the lists in Lok Sabha.

“I want that the farmers be given their rights. The prime minister has already apologised. Now, farmers should get compensation and jobs,” the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad said. 

Tags

PTI Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Farmers protest Compensation Modi Government Centre National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

AFSPA Factsheet: The Act And Its Extension In India

AFSPA Factsheet: The Act And Its Extension In India

Gujarati Gas Station Owner Shot By Robber On Daughter's Birthday In US

TMC Leader's 'Selfie' With 'Gun' In Office Goes Viral, BJP Cries Foul

PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Samajwadi Party: Those Wearing Red Caps Are 'Red Alert' For UP

How And Why An IIM-Ahmedabad Graduate Became ‘MBA Sabziwallah’ In Bihar

PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Mega Projects In Uttar Pradesh

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Babri Masjid Should Be Reconstructed: JNU Students' Union Vice President

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Improves From 'Very Poor' To 'Poor' Category

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Improves From 'Very Poor' To 'Poor' Category

How Nagaland Incident Flared Up And Why There Is A Call To Repeal AFSPA

How Nagaland Incident Flared Up And Why There Is A Call To Repeal AFSPA

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Outlook Web Desk / Fourteen villagers from Mon district were killed by Special Forces personnel after they indiscriminately opened fire on a truck carrying eight coalminers and later opened fire on agitated villagers.

Advertisement