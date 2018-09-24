﻿
Congress To Meet CVC Today To Seek Independent Probe Into Rafale Deal

Last week, the Congress had met the CAG and requested the apex auditor to prepare a report on the alleged irregularities in the deal and present it in Parliament.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2018
A delegation of top Congress leaders will meet the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Monday to seek an independent probe into the alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter jets deal, the party said.

Last week, the Congress had met the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). It had requested the apex auditor to prepare a report on the alleged irregularities in the deal and present it in Parliament.

It will make a similar request to the CVC, besides demanding registration of a case of corruption in the matter, the party said on Sunday.

The Congress has launched an offensive against the BJP government over the Rafale deal alleging corruption and violation of rules by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded answers from him.

 It has also accused the prime minister, finance minister and defence minister of "lying on the issue".

The Rafale controversy took a turn last week after former French president Francois Hollande claimed that the Indian government proposed Reliance Defence's name as the offset partner for Dassault Aviation.

Modi had announced the procurement of 36 Rafale fighters after holding talks with the then French president Hollande on April 10, 2015, in Paris.

In response, the French government said it was in no manner involved in the choice of Indian industrial partners for the Rafale deal, asserting that French firms have the full freedom to select Indian companies for the contract.

The Reliance group has rejected charges levelled against it by the Congress and said the government was in no way involved in securing its offset contract with Dassault Aviation.

