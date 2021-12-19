Punjab Sacrilege: CM Charanjit Channi Reaches Golden Temple After Two Beaten To Death

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi reaches Golden Temple in Amritsar, day after a man was lynched there after alleged sacrilege attempt.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited)
Arshpreet Kaur / A day after a man was alleged of sacrilege and killed for defiling the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, the temple management told Outlook, sacrilege incidents are on rise.
Pallavi Chakravorty / 2021 turned out to be the most spectacular year for the Indian startup ecosystem, helping it attract billions of investments and churning out a record 42 unicorns in the process. Experts say this is just the beginning.
Jayanta Oinam / Follow live scores of the world badminton championship 2021, men's singles final between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew. First world final for both players.
Vivek Menezes / How has Goa changed over the years from quaint town to boom town? What is in store for this tourism hot spot? On Goa Liberation Day, we take a close look.