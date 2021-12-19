Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Punjab Sacrilege: CM Charanjit Channi Reaches Golden Temple After Two Beaten To Death

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi reaches Golden Temple in Amritsar where a man was lynched a day ago after alleged sacrilege attempt.

2021-12-19T17:44:58+05:30

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 5:44 pm

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi reaches Golden Temple in Amritsar, day after a man was lynched there after alleged sacrilege attempt. 

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited)

Charanjit Singh Channi National
'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

Arshpreet Kaur / A day after a man was alleged of sacrilege and killed for defiling the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, the temple management told Outlook, sacrilege incidents are on rise.

All is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

All is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

Pallavi Chakravorty / 2021 turned out to be the most spectacular year for the Indian startup ecosystem, helping it attract billions of investments and churning out a record 42 unicorns in the process. Experts say this is just the beginning.

BWF Worlds, Final Live: History Beckons Srikanth

BWF Worlds, Final Live: History Beckons Srikanth

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live scores of the world badminton championship 2021, men's singles final between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew. First world final for both players.

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Vivek Menezes / How has Goa changed over the years from quaint town to boom town? What is in store for this tourism hot spot? On Goa Liberation Day, we take a close look.

