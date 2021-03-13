What India Can Do To Check The Outcomes Of Poor Nutrition By 2022

Nutrition is misunderstood, hunger is felt and India has a long way to go to ensure no one goes to sleep hungry. When the Global Hunger Index (GHI), 2019 report was released, India ranked 102 among 117 countries. India - the government, the civil society is highly cognizant of this problem, the problem is staring at us and it’s not invisible.

India is trying hard, yet 15% of Indians are hungry. From mid-day meal schemes, to nutrition programs to the costly but much needed nutrition rehabilitation centers. From public sector led reforms and schemes (iodization of salt, fortification of wheat, mid-day meal schemes, loans for kitchen gardens etc) to civil society programs like mother child nutrition, awareness, demand generation etc to private sector start-up programs like Iron Fish, Iron lead, apps etc. Progress has been made and yet, more than half of the women of reproductive age are anemic, either dying at delivery or unable to live a fully productive quality life.

In order for India to make strides in battling malnourishment, one has to be cognizant of the fact that the problem is deep, it is diverse and that every actor has a role to play.

In 2014, I was studying the role of Nutrition Rehabilitation Centers (NRC) and one interview stuck with me. A young mother, Sunita (name changed) was leaving the centre just after 2 days of care instead of the mandatory fortnight. I was very curious as the NRC had taken good care of her, they were respectful, empathetic and provided nutrition to her and her child for free. She was very matter of fact about the fact that her 3 year old son was at home and he needed care. I kept my emotions in check as I was stunned - she was at the NRC with her newborn daughter - whose chances of survival depended on the care NRC was providing. In further conversations with the nurses and caregivers at the NRC I learnt that Sunita’s decision was not an isolated one. It was common for mothers to discontinue the services of the rehabilitation center if there was a boy child to be taken care of at home. Most mothers who use and stay the entire length of time are those with malnourished sons. There seems to be a clear, conscious trend of decision making that exposes the gender bias of care-giving.

Causes of malnutrition consists of structural violence. In this case, patriarchal social norms. Given our resource constraints, we are often unable to design systems that address the larger social norms that drive decision making critical to addressing stunting, wasting and anemia. Combined with the scarcity mindset that drives decision making among those who need our systems the most, we find ourselves in a quagmire.

When we look at efforts India should make to meet the nutrition requirements to reduce stunting, wasting, and anaemia by 2022, we are staring at a complicated puzzle with many small pieces and much lost in translation in the journey between policy and implementation. Inter-sectoral partnerships and mainstreaming efforts like POSHAN Abhiyaan is the direction that offers much hope, however we need to ask ourselves if our goals are going to be achievable with this alone. And what it truly takes as a country, as communities, as families and as individuals to tackle a problem that is keeping us from meeting not only our own economic goals but also killing many of our children and is adversely affecting entire generations.

It is at the grass roots, at the kitchens and family structures, however, where the shift needs to happen - and that is possible only when women like Sunita find safe spaces that enable them to not only care for themselves but also make astute decisions for the long term health and well-being of those in their care. And this requires an inter-sectorial partnership that introduces the nutrition narrative hand in hand with all interventions - be it in healthcare, social protection, livelihoods, urban planning, education, economy, agriculture and more.

Understanding of health and nutrition cannot be restricted to the hands of health professionals. Democratizing the understanding of nutrition through a plethora of media led interventions, combined with thoughtful system re-engineering at every touch point - be it at points of purchase, education, workplaces, community institutions, clubs and more is critical at this juncture.

To break it down further, we are staring into an abyss of deficits - knowledge deficit, skill deficit, food insecurity - all that form the beginning point of an intergenerational cycle and loops repeatedly and is entirely stemming from an often normative view of inequity, stratification and skewed burden of responsibility.

This is an everyday problem for everybody and needs everyone to get down to tackling it for themselves and for those around them. And sometimes, as communities, we need to figure out what it would take to plate a meal that is high in nutritional value at a cost that is affordable. The answers are varied - from urban planning that allows hyper-local kitchen gardens, to figuring out core cost and effort investment, water, sanitation and hygiene safeguards, to enabling spaces that channel empathy to empower women and children to make better food choices and more.

(The author is a partner of Swasti and Catalyst Management Services. It is the health lead of the #COVIDActionCollab. She actively works towards making #EverydayWellbeing a reality for everyone)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine