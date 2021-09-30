Police Rearrest Rape Accused For Harassing Victim In Uttar Pradesh

Police on Thursday rearrested a rape accused out on bail from a village here after his attempt to harass the victim in the case.

50-year-old Harpal Singh had been imprisoned for the last five years on charges of raping the woman, aged 16 at the time of the incident.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Radhey Shyam Yadav, the accused was released on bail few days ago.

Upon his release, he went to the victim’s village that falls under Titavi police station area and tried to harass her.

He was arrested on Wednesday after the woman complained to police.

(With PTI Inputs)